Global Process Coach - Engineering
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-11-02
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
We are looking for a Global Process Coach, who will develop, implement, and maintain the OFCE processes, trainings, and systems, connected to Product Engineering, globally within Tetra Pak.
In this role you will drive the development of the OFCE product engineering processes, from Product Creation to "Engineer to Order" and preparation for manufacturing to ensure excellent process performance in all Business Sectors and Production Centres throughout Tetra Pak.
This is a permanent position, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As Global Process Coach - OFCE Product Engineering, you will join a team with 10 professional Global Process Coaches with global experience from executing the OFCE process in many areas. You will participate in setting the strategy, develop processes, training, and tools, including Next Chapter System Platform (NCSP) and to drive the change to improve our way of working when delivering our equipment solutions to customers:
Participate in BT (Business Transformation) projects by driving the development of new processes, documents, and systems within the OFCE Product Engineering processes, including product data management.
Identify and share best practice with Business Experts and Local Process Drivers around the world, by training and coaching.
Set system requirements and drive tool development and continuous improvement gaps together with Business Sectors, Project Centres and Global IM.
We believe you have
A technical degree in Engineering or equivalent.
Experience as a professional expert / manager with more than 10 years of operational experience in engineering.
Good understanding of the end-to-end OFCE process is a plus.
A very good command of English, both written and oral is required.
We believe you are a goal-oriented person with a lot of personal drive and energy to motivate yourself and others. You have excellent communication and networking skills and can manage several stakeholders in a diplomatic way, across functions and cultures and a genuine interest in optimising processes and tools and to develop people's competence for operational excellence. Furthermore, you have a good business understanding, and you are structured, analytical and can mobilise and inspire people towards the adoption of new habits, through a credible and positive attitude.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-11-16
To know more about the position contact Dan Tindberg at +46 46 36 6230
Questions about your application contact Erika Bjerning at +46 46 36 1788
