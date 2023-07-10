Global Process Associate (GPA), Financial Accounting
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
We are looking for a Global Process Associate (GPA), Financial Accounting
About the job
As a member of Finance Shared Services, Global Process team, you will work in a multinational team located in various countries across the AFRY group. As Global Process Associate, Financial Accounting you will have the responsibility to test processes in ERP when there are updates, or any other changes made as well as support with the roll-outs of the ERP-system across AFRY-organization.
Your key responsibilities include:
Process Areas: Financial Accounting including General Ledger, Vouchers, Fixed assets, VAT, Currency valuation, Finance User Roles and Business Reporter-reports related to these areas; statutory reporting and reports to consolidation system
Support the Finance Global Process Owners (GPO's) and ERP-implementation-project team within the assigned process areas.
Hands-on work with user guides and process maps.
Develop realistic test scenarios and perform such tests in IFS when new functionalities, updates or versions of IFS are implemented.
Sharing the best practices across the organization with a consideration and understanding of business specific and legal requirements
Provide input to business requirement specifications
Roll out support including migration, handling of tickets, user trainings and participation in workshops.
Administrative tasks will also be included such as managing:
Global CoA
Global Month End Close Schedule
System Improvement Suggestion Ticketing administration
Support and train the Financial Shared Services teams with any process related questions
We provide you with a position in a company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability.
Qualifications
Who are you?
To be successful in this role, the person we are looking for has
A Bachelor's degree or similar in Business administration, or in a related field.
At least 3 years of experience in Financial Accounting as well as audit experience from any of the Big 4 auditing companies or from other larger auditing firms
Understanding of general ledger and relations between income statement, balance sheet and ledgers
Good understanding and experience of ERP-systems, knowledge in IFS is an advantage
Interest in ERP-and other systems
Good excel-skills
Ability to work in diversified teams
Goal-oriented way of working
Ability to work in detailed hands on system capacity
Good communication skills, both in speech and in writing as the testing results and other findings have to be reported clearly to all stakeholders
Excellent skills in English and Swedish both in speech and in writing - as we work nationally and internationally.
As a person, you are a team player and you are able to take own initiative.
Additional Information
To hear more about this position, please contact Cecilia Ekdahl Krohncecilia.ekdahlkrohn@afry.com
+46 (0)105057440
Interested in this position? Please submit your CV by 30/9/2023. The position will be filled as soon as the suitable candidate is found.
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
