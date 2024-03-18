Global Pricing Specialist
2024-03-18
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Hitachi Energy is looking for a highly motivated Global Pricing Specialist, for our Automation & Communication (AC) global product group. The mission statement is to focus on market and value-based pricing, leveraging data analytics and structured governance.
As Global Pricing Specialist you will be part of the Global Product Group (GPG) Automation and Communication (AC) and report to the GPG AC Head of Bid and Proposal. You will be responsible to drive the pricing process and performance to the next level by interacting with our regions, support growth of orders and profitability and meet our strategic objectives.
Your responsibilities:
Develop product pricing strategies, aligning existing and new product prices with the market price and the perceived value.
Establish standardized metrics for evaluating pricing performance
Collaborate with IT and business teams to configure the pricing waterfall in SAP.
Accountable for the AC Pricing Process implementation by overseeing pricing decisions, monitoring performance, and addressing any deviations.
Perform competition and Industry pricing trends analysis.
Increase accuracy of the pricing results, defining and testing pricing templates.
Collaborate with several stakeholders on pricing initiatives.
Your background:
A bachelor's degree in engineering or in a related field
3-5 years' experience in a similar industry within sales, tendering, pricing, or similar functions.
Previous experience in B2B product pricing is preferable.
Excellent communication skills with ability to communicate across all levels of an organization.
Experience in a multinational complex environment is a plus.
Be able to create high quality, actionable analysis that drive business decisions.
Fluency in English
Additional Information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are exciting to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development. Please apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 15th April 2024
Recruiting Alaa Alhalabi, alaa.al-halabi@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
More about us
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
