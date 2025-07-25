Global Portfolio Specialist Product Line Care
Global Electrolux Talent Program (GET)
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. The program offers hands-on, international experience in a multicultural environment, with the goal of securing long-term employment within the company upon successful completion of the internship.
Global Portfolio - Product Line Care
The Global Portfolio specialist role supports the development of a successful Care Category strategy based on understanding of consumer's needs, market, competitors, and business dynamics, ensuring that we develop innovative consumer experiences in close connection with Business Areas.
Your Portfolio will be focused on the Product Line Fabric and Dishcare , which includes sub-categories like Dryers, Washing Machines, Washer and dryers and Dishwashers. In this role you will be part of Care Product Line Global Category Organization within Electrolux Group, reporting to the Global Portfolio Director Care.
Key Job Responsibilities
Monitor and consolidate global market dynamics (track key competitor moves, update competitor footprint database and market data globally)
Support development of mid-long-term Product Line strategy and the 3 Year Strategic plan
Drive development and implementation of improved way of working for new project requests and their prioritization and follow-up including C&As (Consumables & Accessories)
Responsible to ensure that new Project requests are included into our Digital system to be presented in our experience councils
Work with product sourcing Team x-categories to drive overall Outsourced Product Line strategy, x Business Areas synergies and simplified portfolio and project prioritization
Monitor and provide insights/recommendations to improve Product Line performance at Sub-category/Brand/Architecture/Platform level, including portfolio complexity actions
Candidate Requirements
We are looking for a young professional with 1-2 years of experience in category or product management with international exposure. Commercial/marketing exposure is a plus. The ideal candidate should have strong project management skills, excellent analytical abilities (Excel), attention to detail, and effective communication skills. Fluency in English to navigate communication in different levels of the organization is required.
What You'll Gain from the Program:
Experience working at our Global HQ in a multicultural, international environment.
Hands-on experience in global product line operations, enhancing your project management skills and analytical abilities, and preparing you for a successful career in the field.
Gross salary of 29,700 SEK for the first 12 months, and 30,400 SEK for the 13th and 14th months, along with vacation days and other company benefits.
Company-provided mobile phone and laptop.
View costs, show process, and relocation support: local registration processes.
Support in securing a permanent role within the Electrolux Group toward the end of the program.
