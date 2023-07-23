Global Portfolio Manager - Utility Vehicles
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Örebro Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Örebro
2023-07-23
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Portfolio Manager - Driving Growth and Inclusivity in Underground Sales & Marketing
Do you want to be part of growing the Utility Vehicle business within Epiroc?
At our company, we deeply value the safety, well-being, and inclusivity of our team members. As a Portfolio Manager within the Underground Sales & Marketing team, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of our product portfolio while prioritizing safety and fostering an inclusive workplace that embraces diversity in gender, age, culture, and experience.
Your mission
As the Portfolio Manager, you will act as the CEO of all products within your portfolio, taking full profit and loss responsibility. Your primary focus will be to ensure that our products are strategically positioned in the market, delivering technical and commercial excellence, and expertly managed throughout their lifecycle. You will drive optimized costs, industry-leading lead times, and continuous improvement in product vitality.
In this role, your key responsibilities will include:
* Prioritize safety and well-being for yourself and the team in all aspects of work.
* Define global strategy and roadmap for the Underground Vehicle (UV) offering, including portfolio partnership and development across regions.
* Set 10-year roadmap for portfolio, develop and maintain product portfolio.
* Drive growth for the portfolio, achieving significant year-on-year growth through organic and inorganic means.
* Monitor market performance, costs, and inventory levels while fostering a safety-first mindset and collaborative environment.
* Close collaboration with Customer Centers in new markets and cross-divisional alignment.
* Optimize forecasting, production volumes, pricing, product costs, and lead times through effective collaboration.
Your profile
We are seeking a candidate who embodies a strong commitment to safety and prioritizes collaboration in their approach to teamwork. You should possess creative problem-solving skills, thinking innovatively to overcome challenges. Excellent negotiation abilities and strategic thinking are essential, as you will need to see the bigger picture and make informed decisions. You should be comfortable driving and leading significant change within a global organization, using your strong influencing skills to inspire teams and stakeholders.
Presentation and public speaking skills are desired, along with effective relationship-building abilities to establish trust and foster strong connections. The ability to multitask and manage multiple projects without compromising quality or timelines is crucial. We see that you are highly motivated, enthusiastic, and dedicated to conducting business ethically and responsibly. Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, are expected, and additional language proficiency is a plus.
You have a university degree within relevant area or equivalent through experience and we see that you've had exposure to Utility Vehicles equipment and/or business, as well as experience in the underground mining or civil construction industry. You also have a track record of managing costs and budgets effectively and are familiar with commodity-based markets. Direct sales or commercial experience is advantageous, as is knowledge and experience in developing technologies. Previous experience working in complex, interdisciplinary, cross-functional, and global teams is highly valued.
Location and other
Preferred location is Örebro, Sweden although internal applicants from other Epiroc locations will also be considered. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contacts
Please submit your application, including your resume and a cover letter, expressing your interest, and highlighting relevant experience. We look forward to reviewing your application and potentially welcoming you to our dynamic team. Last day to apply is 2023-08-18.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Gabriel Norefors,
Director of Customer Solutions, Material Handling, gabriel.norefors@epiroc.com
, +46 72 14 34 193
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact recruitment specialist; Sunna Sveinsdóttir, sunna.sveinsdottir@epiroc.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67523-41674172". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Sunna Sveinsdottir +46196765808 Jobbnummer
7981770