Global Portfolio Director Food Preservation
Aktiebolaget Electrolux / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aktiebolaget Electrolux i Stockholm
At Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come, join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
About the role:
We are looking for a Global Portfolio Director – Food Preservation to lead the strategic shaping, prioritization, and governance of our global portfolio across Food Preservation categories.
In this high-impact leadership role, you will drive portfolio excellence by balancing growth, ROI, and resource allocation, ensuring alignment with business strategy while enabling innovation at scale. You will be the key orchestrator connecting R&D, Finance, Sourcing, and Product leadership to deliver a clear, optimized, and future-fit global portfolio.
What you'll do:
Lead portfolio prioritization and rebalancing based on ROI, strategy, and resource capacity
Govern portfolio through senior forums and provide recommendations to executive leadership
Challenge business cases and ensure strong cross-regional alignment and synergies
Collaborate closely with R&D, Finance, Category Strategy, and Sourcing on planning and trade-offs
Align sourcing, OEM capacity, and industrial footprint considerations with portfolio decisions
Enable transparency on investments, performance, and portfolio trade-offs across stakeholders
Who you are / Your qualifications:
Proven experience in portfolio management, strategy, or product leadership in a global context
Strong financial acumen (ROI, CAPEX planning, business case evaluation)
Ability to influence at senior leadership level across functions
Track record of managing complex, cross-functional environments
Strategic mindset with strong analytical and decision-making capability
Experience in industrial, FMCG, or consumer durables environments is a plus
Where you'll be:
This is a position based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden).
As part of Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2025 Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 131 billion and employed 39,000 people around the world.
For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178) Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
9972917