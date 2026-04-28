Global Performance Lead
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2026-04-28
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, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
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Company description:
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description:Your Mission
As Global Performance Lead, you will be part of the Supply Chain Excellence team, whose mission is to drive supply chain strategy, deploy best practices across global operations, and define common processes, policies, and standards.
In this role, you will have clear accountability for performance outcomes. Rather than focusing on day-to-day application support or routine system maintenance, your impact comes from improving how OTM is used globally to deliver real business value.
Drive global transportation and order-management performance through the strategic development, optimization, and full utilization of Oracle Transportation Management (OTM).
Identify, prioritize, and enable new OTM functionality that delivers measurable improvements in cost, efficiency, visibility, and service levels.
Improve global transportation and order-management processes to fully leverage OTM capabilities
Lead training and capability-building initiatives across regions to support confident adoption and effective use of OTM.
Support global OTM roll-outs and major system enhancements in close collaboration with key stakeholders.
Work closely with Global Logistics, Global Transport System Specialists, and Global ERP colleagues to ensure system improvements translate into operational performance.
Develop and follow up transportation KPIs, turning data insights into actionable performance initiatives.
Continuously challenge existing ways of working, driving simplification, automation, and higher performance.
Provide senior-level, hands-on support for complex performance topics, advanced configuration, and value-creation opportunities.
Profile description:Your Profile
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Supply Chain, Logistics, Transportation, Engineering, IT, or a related field.
Several years of experience in transportation and order management, with strong exposure to Oracle Transportation Management (OTM).
Solid technical and functional expertise in OTM, including configuration, integrations, and global process enablement.
Understanding of transportation best practices, freight optimization, carrier management, and order-to-cash processes.
Experience with Manhattan SCALE WMS and/or ERP systems is a plus.
Experience working in an international or global environment.
Strong communication skills in English; Swedish or other languages are an advantage.
You are a senior professional who enjoys combining system expertise with business understanding to create tangible results.
You are collaborative, curious, and comfortable engaging both with data and operational realities. You do not need to meet every requirement below to succeed in the role.
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, and no later than 11th of May 2026.There is not relocation package connected to this role.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "83435-44143578". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
702 44 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Mrs.
Dana Galova dana.galova@epiroc.com 777518365 Jobbnummer
9881292