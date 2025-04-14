Global Orthopaedic Sales and Solution Specialist in Arthroplasty
Meril Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meril Sweden AB i Göteborg
Global Orthopaedic Sales and Solution Specialist in Arthroplasty focused on the Nordic region.
Job description
Key Responsibilities
• Drive sales of arthroplasty products within the Nordic region, focusing on hospitals and surgical centers.
• Identify and pursue new business opportunities in the Nordic countries, adapting strategies to local market conditions
• Maintain in-depth knowledge of arthroplasty products, surgical techniques, and industry advancements relevant to the Nordic market.
• Serve as a clinical resource for healthcare professionals regarding product applications and benefits
• Build and nurture relationships with key stakeholders, including surgeons, procurement teams, and hospital administrators across the Nordic countries.
• Provide exceptional customer service and support to enhance client satisfaction and loyalty
• Collaborate with healthcare teams to develop tailored solutions that meet local healthcare needs and regulatory requirements.
• Understand the specific challenges and requirements of the Nordic healthcare systems and address them effectively
• Conduct training sessions and workshops for medical staff on the use of arthroplasty products.
• Assist in surgical procedures when necessary, ensuring the proper application of products
• Conduct market research to gather insights on trends, competitive landscape, and customer feedback specific to the Nordic region.
• Analyze data to refine sales strategies and product offerings
• Work closely with cross-functional teams, including marketing, research and development, and regulatory affairs, to align product offerings with market needs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-28
E-post: lalitkumar.pagariya@merillife.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meril Sweden AB
(org.nr 559478-1840) Jobbnummer
9285094