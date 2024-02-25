Global Operations Manager Business Unit Heating Systems Kanthal division
2024-02-25
Looking to lead an industrial shift? With your experience and passion for leading manufacturing operations, you will in this position be in the right spot to create shareholder value by having the full responsibility of the operational strategy execution and the global operational unit's financial performance. Together we are combating the climate impact of the industrial sector and mastering the energy transition.
We are seeking a driven and strategically oriented person to lead our Global Operations including seven production units and two service centers. At our company, we believe in making a positive impact on the world, not just through our innovative product range but also by how we develop and care for people. Does this sound like a place for you?
About the role:
In this position, you will further develop our strong market position within industrial electric heating solutions by leading the operational development and expansion of our offering into new segments in the industry. You also work with increasing the stakeholder value by focusing on our customers and investors as well as employee attraction.
The core responsibilities for this role are to:
Continue develop and drive a safety-first culture globally.
Ensure optimized way of working to maximize profitability and capital efficiency.
Lead our Production Units to profitable growth in line with the strategy.
Ensure Production and Sales are aligned and deliver according to plan and strategy.
Ensure organizations commitment to current short- and long-term plans.
Develop organization through performance management and operational excellence.
Drive transformation in digitalization to meet future demands.
In this role, you act in close collaboration with many different stakeholders within Kanthal and are an active member of the BU Management team. You report directly to the President of BU Heating systems and extensive international travel is a natural part of the job.
About You
We are looking for someone with a university degree, preferably in a technical or commercially oriented discipline. You understand the manufacturing industry and have at least ten years of relevant experience from leadership positions in manufacturing in a global business environment. Experience from leading global projects and understanding of challenges in production is essential to succeed in this role. Financial understanding from production and culture awareness from global business is necessary.
With your networking and communication skills you convey messages and interact with people from different settings and organizational levels . With your solid experience from operational management and stakeholder relations, together with strong skills in change management, you will be essential in leading your operations into future success. You seize the moment with curiosity, flexibility and an ability to drive business value in line with our company core values.
What you can expect from us
At our company, safety and health come first. We offer a comprehensive total compensation package as well as a warm and inviting work environment.
Freedom to act. You will be fully accountable for executing on the strategy within your area of responsibility.
We operate in a global setting. On a daily basis you interact with colleagues around the globe at any of our seven production units and two service centres. We strive to create a work environment that encourages growth and provides opportunities for individuals to evolve both personally and professionally. Together, let's make the world a little bit better.
Hiring Location
Flexible, but preferably in European time zone.
Application
Please send in your application with letter and resume in English as soon as possible, we will move on in the process in parallel with advertising for this position.
Send your application no later than March 17, 2024.
We have already decided oh on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we will use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Additional information:
For further information about this position, please contact: Simon Lile recruiting manager, +44 (7525) 596869
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact: Åsa Alm, HR Professional, +46 (70) 3139038
Union contacts - Sweden
Riccard Söjbjerg, Unionen, +46 (0)70 611 28 71
Petter Lindblom, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 04 26
Johan Baringsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 53 96
Niclas Widell, IF Metall, +46 (0)73 066 10 22
Kanthal is an Alleima company and a world-leading brand for products and services in industrial heating technology and resistance material. Backed by our skilled people and pioneering technology, every innovative solution is a creative partnership with our customers. With a strong commitment to reducing climate impact, we support some of the world's largest and most exciting projects.
Find out more at www.kanthal.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-17
