Global Online Creator

Thule AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö
2023-12-13
Do you understand consumer journeys and love to create copy that engages and convert a target audience? Do you want to contribute to the messaging on a global platform? Do you share our passion of an active lifestyle?
If so, then this is the position for you. The Global Online team is expanding and are looking for an Online Content Creator. In the role you will get the opportunity to work in a global branded consumer goods company and play an important role in the expansion of our online sales channels. You will work with a great team of colleagues in a dynamic and pragmatic workplace.
About the position
The Online Content Creator will be part of the Global brand Communication team that drives the development and maintenance of our Global Online presence to efficiently support our growth ambitions and brand communication. Strong focus is on DTC and to grow organically across our categories and markets.
As Online Content Creator you will initiate and produce compelling and persuasive optimized content mainly for Thule.com and across paid marketing campaigns.
You will report directly to our Director Global Marketing Communications and will actively contributing to the content marketing and activity plan. Your responsibilities will include but are not limited to:
Develop SEO friendly web content
Produce captivating promotional copy to the relevant target groups
Write meta content, product descriptions, guides, articles and more
Working closely with other creatives (content and design)
Act on creative briefs and execute them within a given time limit
Your profile
We believe in order to be successful in this role you:
Proven success in working writing professional web content
Great knowledge and understanding of SEO and detailed understanding of key phrase research
Great knowledge of SEO-tools to ensure content is optimized for search
Have working knowledge of Google Analytics
Are well-organized and structured and with great time management skills
You hold a bachelor's degree of marketing communications, copy writing or another relevant field. And with 5+ years of experience within this field you have an excellent understanding of content creation online and content analysis.
We expect that you have excellent written and verbal skills and English is your native language. You are a creative person with a pragmatic and prestigeless approach. To be a self-motivator and driver with a getting it done mentality is a given. Finally, you are used to an agile environment and working in a global organization.
We believe in strong teamwork, both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Application:
The position reports to the Global Online Content Marketing Manager Mats Gylldorff and is based in Malmö, Sweden. If you believe you would enjoy working in a flexible and growing global branded consumer goods and feel that the professional tasks will be challenging, please submit your application references no later than January 12th, 2024. Så ansöker du
