Global Omni Supply Chain Merchandiser
2025-03-31
At ARKET, we believe in creating seamless, sustainable, and exceptional customer experiences. As part of our mission to deliver the best in fashion, we're looking for a Global Omni Supply Chain Merchandiser to join our dynamic team. If you're an analytical and strategic problem solver with a passion for optimizing supply chains and driving operational excellence, this is the role for you.
What You'll Do
As the Global Omni Supply Chain Merchandiser, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring that ARKET's products are available where and when our customers need them. You will manage and optimize the flow of products across ARKET's global supply chain, working closely with teams in buying, logistics, and warehouse operations. A key part of your role will be ensuring stock availability, keeping stock freshness, and achieving the right balance between stock levels, sales, and forecasts.
Your responsibilities will include:
Maintaining stock freshness by balancing current stock values with forecasted sales and implementing profitable actions to reduce excess stock.
Collaborating with regional warehouses to ensure smooth operations, timely allocation of stock to stores, and achieving operational excellence.
Monitoring omni stock availability across all channels, ensuring seamless customer experiences whether online or in-store.
Supporting the buying and planning teams to meet topline goals and ensure stock availability in both planning- and %-markets.
Working closely with colleagues across Europe, Asia, and the Nordics to ensure seamless coordination between logistics, warehouse, and production functions.
Continuously analyzing and challenging existing processes within the ARKET supply chain, identifying opportunities for optimization.
Formulating solutions for complex issues, turning them into actionable business cases to drive operational improvements and better sales performance.
Qualifications
We are seeking an analytical, numbers-driven individual with a strategic mindset and the ability to lead cross-functional initiatives. Your experience in supply chain management, logistics, or merchandising will be critical in managing the flow of products and ensuring ARKET's offerings meet the highest standards of availability and customer satisfaction.
Key qualifications include:
Strong analytical skills with the ability to build and interpret follow-up tools in Excel, Power BI, and SQL (experience with these is a plus).
Solid understanding of CX, buying, stock management, allocation, inventory optimization, and logistics operations.
High-level strategic thinking with a keen insight into e2e supply chain, including activation strategies for both physical stores and online.
Proven leadership skills and the ability to manage projects with multiple stakeholders across different regions.
A minimum of 4 years of experience in an analytics or business-focused role, preferably in merchandising or supply chain.
A university degree in business, economics, finance, or a related field (engineering or technical background is a plus).
Strong entrepreneurial drive and goal orientation, with the ability to independently push projects forward.
Excellent communication skills to effectively convey complex ideas to diverse stakeholders.
As a Global Omni Supply Chain Merchandiser, you'll have the chance to make a direct impact on how we manage our supply chain and meet the needs of our customers globally. This is a challenging, fast-paced role where you'll develop valuable skills, collaborate with international teams, and help ARKET grow.
You'll thrive in an environment where your contributions are valued, and your ability to problem-solve and optimize processes will be key to our continued success.
If you're ready to take the next step in your career and help shape the future of ARKET's global supply chain, apply today and be part of our exciting journey!
Additional information
This is a full time permanent contract based at our Head Office at Södermalm, Stockholm
Inclusion & Diversity
At ARKET we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people who share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive as possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world, therefore all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
ARKET
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Learn more about ARKET here.
In this role you will be able to take advantage of a hybrid working arrangement. You will have the flexibility to work both remotely and, from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and team work.
Ready to apply? Click on the I'M INTERESTED link where you can upload your CV securely. Once we have received your application, we will keep you updated regularly about the status of your application so please look out for our email.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
Closing Date: 10/4
