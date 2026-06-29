Global Omni Head of Merchandising
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
As Global Omni Head of Merchandising, you will define and drive the merchandising strategy for & Other Stories, shaping a strong and relevant customer offer across all channels. You will play a key role in delivering profitable growth by optimizing selling performance, securing stock efficiency, and ensuring alignment across the commercial plan, assortment strategy and omni-sales organization.
This is a senior leadership role for someone who combines strong commercial acumen with strategic thinking and a deep understanding of product, customer and market dynamics.
Your Responsibilities:
What you will do:
Define and lead the overall merchandising strategy to drive profitable growth and a strong customer offer
Drive commercial performance across channels by optimizing selling speed, cost efficiency and stock health
Lead commercial planning, analysis and market insights, identifying opportunities based on sales, trends and customer behavior
Ensure alignment across merchandising, buying, commercial planning and omni-sales teams
Set and execute activity, allocation and channel strategies to secure balanced stock levels and strong performance
Own stock strategy across channels, driving stock freshness, availability and efficiency through data-driven decisions
Define and manage reduction strategies and budgets to protect profitability and optimize stock lifecycle
Act as a key stakeholder in cross-functional collaboration with Buying, Supply Chain, Retail, E‐commerce and Controlling
Lead, coach and develop a high-performing merchandising team, building capabilities and driving engagement
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Head Of Omni Sales, Brand Controller, Head of Sales Controlling, Head of Retail, Head of E-commerce, Head of External Partners, Head of Assortment, Head of Assortment Controlling, Head of Brand & Marketing, Head of Commercial Planning
Qualifications
We are looking for people with...
Solid experience in merchandising within fashion retail, preferably in an omni or multi-channel environment
Proven leadership experience with a strong track record of developing teams and driving performance
Strong analytical capabilities, with the ability to translate data into actionable insights
Deep understanding of commercial planning, stock management, allocation and reduction strategies
Experience working cross-functionally in a complex retail organization
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
And people who are...
Highly commercial, with a strong focus on sales, profitability and customer value
Strategic yet hands-on, able to balance long-term direction with execution
Analytical and structured, with a data-driven approach to decision-making
Proactive and accountable, driving initiatives forward and making clear decisions
A strong communicator and influencer, able to align and engage stakeholders
A collaborative and inclusive leader with the ability to inspire and develop teams
Additional information
This is a full time permanent contract based at our Head Office in Kungsholmen Stockholm.
If you feel this opportunity is exciting feel free to apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 9/7.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
We value collaboration and believe that great ideas thrive when we work closely together. Therefore, this role is primarily office-based, with four days per week at the office to foster teamwork and engagement. One day per week, you'll have the flexibility to work remotely.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest, and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
& Other Stories is a modern fashion brand that tells expressive stories. Designed for everyday living – with its excitement, curiosity and imperfections – our clothes empower those who think differently. Learn more about & Other Stories here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, Sweden-based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 4000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
We look forward to hearing from you Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg 5 (visa karta
)
112 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
& Other Stories Jobbnummer
9983348