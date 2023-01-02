Global Offline Marketing Coordinator
Since selling our first timepiece in 2011, Daniel Wellington has evolved into a global phenomenon that has disrupted an entire industry. We are an exciting, vibrant, and innovative brand that challenges old conventions - continuously striving to enrich our customers' style through timeless pieces.
Working here, you are a part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself. We give you ownership and flexibility in your work, and the opportunity to make an impact, directly contributing to our success. You will spend your days with collaborative, open, positive, and highly skilled people. You will learn new things, grow, and have a great time while doing so.
As the Global Offline Marketing Coordinator, you will be representing DW offline channels (own retail, wholesale, and distribution partners) in the Global Marketing team to ensure excellence in the planning and execution of marketing initiatives in our offline channels.
THE TASKS YOU WILL OWN
You take full ownership so that our offline business gets the support and functionality needed to succeed. You will collaborate with two team members, working with the implementation and follow-up on marketing plans as well as providing partners with relevant guidelines.
• Represent the Offline team in Commercial Planning. Make sure that information regarding the commercial calendar is communicated to all stakeholders in a timely manner
• Represent the Offline team in offer planning to ensure that commercial offers are compatible with offline channel and partners
• Translating brand strategy and offers into the offline environment
• Be direct contact and support function for our distribution partners and provide them with all information and marketing material
• Plan and follow up commercial calendar and marketing initiatives together with partners and their external brand managers
• Lead Offline events with distributors and special product launches
• Plan and execute in-mall marketing and exclusive campaigns for key markets
• Responsibility for budget in key markets, presentation of results from offline marketing initiatives, and creation of best practice guidelines
WHO YOU ARE
• Graduation or Post Graduation in relevant field: Marketing, Communication, Business, or similar
• Minimum 3-5 years of experience working with marketing initiatives, preferably in the offline field
• We believe that you are a sociable and determined person with a knack for negotiations and an overall commitment to getting stuff done! As a person, you enjoy an energetic, fast-paced, and dynamic international environment.
It's a big plus if you have...
• Experience from International companies, retail, event planning and/or media buying
• Interest in fashion/watches
• Leadership experience
THIS IS #LIFEATDW
Are you still here? Amazing! We aim to be transparent, and we want to give you a glimpse of what it is like working here. If you want to know what our people replied when we asked them why they like working here, you can visit our career site - (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)
ABOUT THE PROCESS
This process will house recruitment tests as a first step and a case assignment in a later stage to help us break human biases as we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity. Visit our career site Recruitment at DW. (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/recruitment-at-dw)
