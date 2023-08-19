Global Motion Life Expectancy Analysis Program - Team Leader
2023-08-19
We are now looking for a Global Motion Life Expectancy Analysis Program - Team Leader to our Leading multinational team that supports and delivers ABB LEAP reports. Your team will consist of experts focused on helping the customer, improving processes, and working with customers, other support teams also Product Management and R&D (Research & Development).
Your responsibilities
The team's main task is to deliver good quality, on-time reports in a cost-effective way.
The team delivers LEAP reports based on analysis and expert knowledge.
Closely cooperating with: Service Supply Units / Centers of Expertise, Local ABB units, Product Management, R&D, Global Motion Support.
Regular technical meetings with factories to get to know people and processes.
Know-how accumulation, by writing FAQs for common issues.
Actively support global motion support center and local ABB to gain skills and know-how, for example by holding presentations during Service Expert Days.
Feedback to factories on product and process issues, create and develop good team spirit.
Apply safety rules and safe practices as well as environmental responsibilities, report unsafe practices and incidents.
Your background
Able to communicate effectively with customers and within ABB, including good English skills.
Quick learner, to recognize re-occurring fault patterns, thinking, and acting systemically.
The technical know-how of motors and insultation systems would be a strong advantage.
The technical know-how of Motion Smart Solution products would be an advantage.
Technical Diploma or bachelor's degree in an engineering field.
3-5 years' experience as a service specialist.
Knowledge of service offering and ABB health and safety operating procedures.
Able to be flexible and work in a team environment, customer focused attitude.
More about us
ABB Drive Products is a technology leader serving industries, infrastructure and machine builders with world-class drives. With our products, global scale and local presence, we help our customers to improve energy efficiency, productivity and safety. Our people and culture are the foundation of our success. We all together make the difference for our customers every day.
Talent Partner Malin Tengman, +4673-351 27 28, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4621-32 91 69; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Hannah Norén, +4621-34 23 01.
Apply the latest by the 29th of August, 2023.
