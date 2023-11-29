Global Mobility Specialist to our international client
Your role
Our client are moving forward in a great pace, and therefore we are seeking someone who eagerly leans in to challenge existing processes and develop new ones. In this role, you will have the opportunity to take great responsibility and independently drive the area of Global Mobility for their 400 employees stationed abroad. Your core tasks will be managing, coordinating, and administering end-to-end process for international relocations and immigration, ensuring legal compliance, and a great experience for their employees.
Some of your tasks:
Handle matters within tax, social security, residence permits, work permits etc., and ensure regulation, optimization, and control
Manage employment contracts
Be responsible for other additional administrative tasks within global mobility
Be responsible for pensions and insurances, as well as answer questions regarding these areas
Stay updated on laws and regulations regarding global mobility
Collaborate with others internally within the organization and externally, such as authorities
Improve and streamline processes and guidelines related to global mobility
Educate and give advice to managers and leaders in the field
You will be a part of the HR team, consisting of a total of 11 individuals, all based in Stockholm. You will also report to the VP of Human Resources.
Your profile
You have a few years of dedicated experience on full time in the field of Global Mobility and you have a solid understanding of Swedish tax regulation, immigration, Swedish social security regulations and residence registration
You need to be fluent in English and have at least a basic understanding in Swedish
You have an academic degree in HR, Business Administration, Law, or equivalent
You like working operationally, and sometimes strategically
Experience of working inhouse within this field, not only as a consultant
You have a good knowledge of the Office package and be particularly proficient in Excel
As for your personal qualities, we expect you to have good problem-solving skills and that you are good at analytical thinking. You should also be adaptable and able to handle different people and situations. Furthermore, you should be a team player and have the ability to build deep relationships. Additionally, we expect you to have good communication skills and be able to express yourself well in both spoken and written language.
Application
Unfortunately, we do not accept any applications sent via e-mail. You can apply easily with your CV or LinkedIn profile on the website wise.se, where you will get the opportunity to answer a few questions. If you proceed in the recruitment process you will within a few days get the opportunity to conduct two tests. We want to gather as much information as possible early in the process to ensure an objective, unprejudiced, and fair selection process. Do you want to know more about our recruitment process you can read here: https://www.wise.se/fordjupningar/kompetensbaserad-rekrytering/.
If you have questions about the process or the role please contact Jessica Tschöp at Jessica.tschop@wise.se
. Interviews will take place on an ongoing basis, so this position may be filled prior to the application deadline.
