We are looking for a Global Marketing Specialist for a company in Västerås. Start is in November, 4 months limited contract to begin with.
Role overview
Responsible to drive product related internal and external communication across geographies and stakeholder groups to maximize visibility. A key focus is on product launches and major releases.
Work closely with Product Marketing management and Product management to develop product marketing collaterals and execute product launch plans.
Challenges:
Understanding complex technology
Diverse and multi-lingual markets and large geographic coverage
Working with cross business teams and communication functions
Managing differing expectations and priorities of diverse stakeholders
Following multiple process to ensure compliance with business priorities
GDPR compliance
Responsibilities:
The job requires strong marketing communication and project management skills, ability to create marketing material for highly technical solutions and to cooperate with various stakeholders globally like product management and communications. The key areas of responsibility include but are not limited to:
Develop messaging based on value propositions and product positioning.
Coordinate and implement communication plans aligned with the product/business areas/division priorities.
Develop and maintain marketing materials and content (incl. broshures, PPTs, product photos, multimedia and digital tools) in cooperation with Product Management and Product Marketing Management while ensuring adherence to global brand guidelines.
Define marketing communications tactics to support product launches
Coordinate product launches
Develop and maintain the web and intranet product pages
Maintain a library of product related photos and video, media bank and PIR, graphics and product documentation
Define efficiency, quality and business impact metrics for the communication activities and regularly review and evaluate results
Coordinate and facilitate internal webinars.
Preferred experience, skills and background:
03 years of experience in industrial Marketing and Communications
Degree in Marketing and Communication
Fluent in English other languages desirable
Proven experience in creative writing
Proficient with MS office, Teams, Sharepoint and Adobe Creative Suite
Creative thinker, open-minded, autonomous and ready to explore new things
Strong project management skills
Proven ability and experience to communicate effectively with partners, vendors, internal customers, colleagues.
Self-motivated and a drive to get things done
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Västerås through Incluso. Start is in November, 4 months limited contract to begin with. This position is 100% onsite in Västerås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
