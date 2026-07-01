Global Marketing & Communications Specialist
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Nacka Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Nacka
2026-07-01
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag i Nacka
Are you passionate about creating communication that makes complex technical solutions easy to understand and shows clear customer value? We are looking for a creative and business-minded Global Marketing & Communications Specialist to strengthen how our Service Division communicates its value to customers and internal stakeholders worldwide. In this role, you will help make service offers more visible, relevant and easy to activate across markets - supporting Customer Centers – our local sales and service organisations - in showing how service contributes to customer value and sustainable business growth.
Your role
In this role, you will help shape how we communicate the value of service in a global B2B environment. You will connect global strategy with local execution, working closely with Product Managers and Customer Centers to translate complex service and product offerings into clear, consistent and customer-focused messaging.
You will
Plan, coordinate and execute global B2B marketing communication activities, ensuring consistency while enabling local adaptation
Translate complex service and product offerings into clear value propositions, customer-focused messaging and high-quality assets
Collaborate with Product Managers, product marketing colleagues and Customer Centers to create aligned, value-driven communication
Produce and maintain marketing assets such as presentations, web content, videos, social media material and campaign content
Use insights, data and digital channels to continuously improve content performance and activation
You report to the Global Marketing and Communications Manager for the Service Division.
To succeed, you will need
You are a strong communicator with a structured, collaborative and curious mindset. You enjoy turning complex solutions into clear messages, working across cultures and driving initiatives forward. With creativity, curiosity, analytical thinking and a tech‐savvy approach - always with the customer in focus - you create communication that makes an impact.
In addition we believe you have:
Experience in marketing communications, preferably in a B2B environment or agency setting
Experience collaborating across functions, countries or stakeholders - ideally in a global or decentralized organization
Strong writing skills and the ability to translate technical solutions into clear customer value
Experience working with digital channels and content performance; experience with tools such as Adobe AEM, Adobe Creative Cloud, social media platforms, SEO, AI search visibility, Google Analytics or SharePoint is beneficial
Fluency in English, spoken and written; additional languages are a plus
We encourage you to apply even if you don't meet every single requirement. We value diverse experiences and perspectives and are excited to see what you bring to the role.
In return, we offer
At Atlas Copco, you will join a global and collaborative environment where ideas, trust and continuous improvement matter. You will have the opportunity to grow your marketing communications expertise, work with international stakeholders and contribute to communication that supports real business impact.
Job location
This role offers a hybrid working arrangement, allowing you to split your time between working remotely and being on-site at our office in Stockholm, Sweden (SE).
Uniting curious minds
Behind every innovative solution, there are people working together to transform the future. With careers sparked by initiative and lifelong learning, we unite curious minds, and you could be one of them. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 15 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Arbetsplats
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB Jobbnummer
9988139