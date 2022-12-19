Global Marketing Manager Premium SKC
We are Oriflame
Founded in Sweden 1967, we are a social selling beauty company present in over 60 countries around the world. We have a different and holistic view on beauty - Beauty by Sweden. For us beauty is a way of life; to be healthy, enjoy beautiful skin and to find your personal expression. Our portfolio of nature-inspired beauty products powered by science are marketed through more than 2 million Independent Oriflame Brand Partners.
Purpose of the role:
Responsible and accountable for the leadership of the global product category, incl. performance of major global business KPIs (Sales, Units, GM and NPU), global category strategy, strategic roadmap and ensuring its implementation, category product portfolio management and development, communication campaigns. Responsible to drive the hero products and hero sets strategy for Skin Care together with sales and regional teams.
What will you do?
• Responsible for developing and sharing of category long term strategy incl. roadmap and alignment on strategic KPI targets with regional teams. Accountable for brand and segment strategy and its implementation incl. brand and segment targets
• Responsible for setting and driving category business KPIs targets (Sales, Units, GM and NPU) within own team, across NPD/GSO functions and across regions.
• Responsible for category budget and input into other functional budget to reach common objective.
• Responsible for leading, recruiting, developing, motivating and managing the global category according to Oriflame's values and business KPIs. Responsible to conduct performance management and salary reviews as well as highlight talents/high performers to senior management for further development. Indirect leadership for NPD work (joint leadership with other NPD function, though major role of Marketing Director) and versus regional teams to ensure global direction.
• Responsible to set-up a hero product and hero set strategy for Skin Care with roadmap and implementation plan. Responsible to develop a relevant product portfolio and ongoing product communication activation plan and toolboxes in order to achieve strategic hero set targets. Work closely with SRI, R&D, NPD functions, global creative services, global sales, global brand and regional teams to ensure implementation and drive strategic questions through Strategic Working groups.
• Responsible and accountable for approving and managing the global product portfolio and concepts for the category (common and selective products). Ensuring constant financial follow up of portfolio performance across team and NPD teams.
• Responsible and accountable for annual newness plan strength across price tiers, brands and segments to ensure strong commercial portfolio in line with brand and direct selling business, relevant for our regions. Set and ensure trend and innovation level for category to ensure growth through new to Oriflame, major upgrades and strong concepts. Accountability and approval of all business cases, brand and product concepts (strong why buy/why launch story), product briefs to NPD/Creative services and selling of launches at different events.
• Accountable for balanced ongoing global portfolio (brand/segment/price tier/regional relevance), global SOL, global discontinuation and activation plan per brand/segment/price tier. Accountable for re-featuring of category products.
• Responsible for pricing and margin strategy for global category, working together with global and regional pricing teams.
• Accountable for the communication final deliverables together with Creative Services, guaranteeing effective Toolbox depending on launch level with strong and relevant "WHY LAUNCH and WHY BUY", as well as a clear consumer insight, especially for MEGA and SUPER launches. Approval of final product briefs for Mega launches (and potentially further Supers)
• Ensuring selling and interaction with our products in different events, meetings and occasion to increase knowledge and understanding of our products as well as building our brand.
Your background and your qualifications:
• University degree in Business Administration or equivalent
• +7 years of experience in the marketing, preferably international environment
• +3 years of experience in product development
• Preferably beauty or FMCG experience
• Preferably Direct Selling experience
• Experience and high skills in leading a team with proven ability to develop and coach a team to drive performance
• Extensive experience in marketing, category management, strategic work and portfolio management within beauty
• Experience in new product development in beauty and/or fmcg
• Extensive experience in concept development, consumer insights and working with market trends
• Advanced business acumen and commercial knowledge as well as analytical skills
• Advanced beauty knowledge and passion for (beauty) trends
• Advanced leadership skills
• Advanced communication and presentation skills
• Experience in communication campaigns
• Proficient in Microsoft Office
• Professional written and verbal communication skills in English
What do we offer?
With us you get the opportunity to work in an international and diverse environment with top level creatives, brand strategists, procurement and packaging professionals and innovative scientists, just to name a few. And we are all found at our headquarters in the heart of Stockholm city.
Does this match your profile and expectations?
