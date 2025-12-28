Global Marketing Communications Manager
2025-12-28
Global Marketing Communications Manager - General Industry & Motor Vehicle Industry Division
Ready to lead global marketing communications and shape the future of smart manufacturing? We're looking for a dynamic leader to shape strategies for two successful divisions driving innovation in smart manufacturing and sustainable solutions for customers worldwide. If you have a global mindset, a passion for impactful communication, and the drive to deliver results, this is your opportunity to transform the future.
Your role
As Global Marketing Communications Manager, you will lead the communications agenda for our General Industry and Motor Vehicle Industry Divisions. Your mission: deliver clear, engaging strategies that strengthen our brand and support profitable growth globally.
You will:
Define and execute divisional communication strategies aligned with our 2025-2027 goals.
Revamp internal channels (newsletters, quarterly calls, and divisional events).
Drive sales and marketing enablement initiatives.
Support product launches with compelling materials that highlight customer value.
Build a strong network of partners and tools to ensure world-class content creation.
Lead and develop a cohesive MarCom team, fostering collaboration across divisions and customer centers.
You'll report to the VP Marketing - Smart Factory, General Industry Division and collaborate closely with senior leaders in the Motor Vehicle Industry Division.
To succeed, you will need
Proven experience in Marketing Communications or Marketing, in a managerial role.
Expertise in leading communications in a global, decentralized organization.
Technical curiosity and ability to translate complex solutions into clear, engaging messages.
Global mindset, resourcefulness, cross-cultural collaboration skills, and entrepreneurial drive.
Passion for sustainability and creating customer value.
Don't meet every requirement? Apply anyway! We value diverse experiences and perspectives.
In return, we offer
A dynamic, international environment with passionate colleagues.
Opportunities for growth and leadership development.
A culture that values innovation and sustainability.
The chance to contribute to cutting-edge technologies that improve quality of life worldwide.
Job location
Preferred location is Sweden, at Atlas Copco Industrial Technique HQ in Nacka. Occasional travel will be required.
Application & information
Submit your CV (no cover letter needed) and answer a few role-related questions. Kindly note that we do not accept applications via email.
The recruitment process includes application screening, interviews, and for the final candidate, reference and background checks.
Please note: Due to the holiday season, we will review applications and provide feedback after the Christmas break - we look forward to connect with you in the new year.
For questions, contact Talent Acquisition Specialist, Hanna Andersson (hanna.andersson@atlascopco.com
)
Uniting curious minds
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-11
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB
(org.nr 556044-9893)
131 54 NACKA
9664092