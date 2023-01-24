Global Manager, Valve Mechanical Design
2023-01-24
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Global Manager of Valve Mechanical Design to join our team at HVDC in Ludvika, Sweden. In this role you will lead and be a part of a very committed, knowledgeable, and hardworking team, which has strong connection to the unit. The scope of the Global role is around 50 people and as Global Manager of Valve Mechanical Design you will have two managers directly reporting to you and you will have close collaboration with two global managers.
You will be part of the Global Valve management team and report to the Global Head of Valves.
HVDC has an exciting journey ahead and are expected to grow significantly the next coming years. This is unique opportunity to contribute to the growth of our business, and to help drive the success of our team.
Your responsibilities
Act as a role model by being supportive, handle change with commitment and engage your team to act and perform at their best
Responsibility for team and process development to ensure Mechanical Valve Design at HVDC are equipped to meet both challenges and opportunities ahead
Ensure your team delivers on time and with high quality to meet customer expectations
Setting clear targets and challenge the organization with a structured approach
Take active part in the lead management team and work with a holistic picture
Make sure the team has a clear direction of systematically working with quality and continuous improvements
Your background
As a leader you are open minded and flexible with good communication skills
Genuine interest in coaching and developing your team in combination with fostering strong collaboration with peers and interfacing functions, both locally and globally
You have a bachelor or master's degree in engineering, business administration, or equivalent work experience
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have several years of experience from a similar role
As a person you are structured, committed, goal-oriented and look for improvement opportunities
As a leader you are inspirational and help your team to translate visions and strategies into meaningful work
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is considered as a plus
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 21st February!
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Nohrstedt, fredrik.nohrstedt@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives- Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Hanna Kontsu, hanna.kontsu@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy. Så ansöker du
