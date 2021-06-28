Global Manager Customer Service & Traffic Control - Budbee AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm

Budbee AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm2021-06-28About BudbeeAt Budbee we are obsessed with fueling e-commerce growth. We offer groundbreaking last-mile solutions for the e-commerce industry, and even though it's pretty advanced stuff, it is all about having the right people on board!Since April 2018, Budbee has been backed by the prestigious investor Kinnevik. Other major investors are Stena Sessan, H&M Co:Lab and AMF. Up until now we have raised over 90 MEUR in total, and today we are already doing millions of home and box deliveries each year, operating in Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland and Denmark. Since we are growing incredibly fast with new markets and products, we are not looking for the average Joe. The right people for us are people who love change and challenges and at the same time have an inner drive to get things done. By joining us in this journey you are also becoming a part of the Budbee family.We are aware that our operations impact the world around us. That is why we have offset our carbon emissions right from the very first Budbee delivery. The need to take extra care of our planet affects every decision we make, however big or small it may be.About the RoleWe are committed to making Budbee more accessible and sustainable in everything we do. This is why we work hard to make customer interaction across all touch points seamless, easy, and enjoyable. We know that our customers demand increasing levels of accessibility from wherever they are and that means we need to work hard at continuous improvements and development. At the same time, we strive to provide Budbee drivers with the best and most timely support.As the Global Manager Customer Service & Traffic Control you will lead our customer service and traffic controlling throughout Budbee Group. You will act as a global knowledge and development center and your role is to align our processes and ways of working throughout our markets, as well as question and develop the current work methods and tools in order to deliver customer excellence.We are now looking for someone who is as obsessive about customer satisfaction as we are, and sees every interaction as an opportunity to turn that person into a Budbee fan. You will lead our regional CS and TC teams through Customer Service Managers and work collaboratively across all Budbee markets with the end goal of creating memorable experiences for our customers and a positive and easy interaction with our drivers.You will work closely with our regional and/or country managers and report to our COO. You are responsible for setting achievable targets and developing positive experiences across channels like live chat, messaging, social media platforms, phone, etc. You will bring best practice into how we make these touch points work for our customers and drivers based on insight and preference.Primarily you will work with:Setting the strategy to secure an excellent customer experience and the best possible operational support to our driversSetting and monitoring relevant KPIs and goals related to customer service and traffic controlDriving the definition of future needs for change and development and translate these into roadmaps, in order to secure continuous improvement over timeDefining best practices by continually benchmarking against industry standards to validate and ensure state of the art customer experiencesParticipating in the daily support tasks to properly understand challenges and possibilities and develop of offering on the jobBuilding a Global Excellence Center on customer service that is widely recognised in the industrySupporting our expansion into new markets by building organization, implement our processes, and adapt to regional needsWho are we looking for?4+ years of experience in relevant business development background with a customer centric angleExperience from developing processes within customer serviceHigh level of service mindedness and understanding of customer needsStrong analytical skillsEmphatic team playerExperience from traffic control or live support to field operators is meritoriousThis is our wish list but if you don't recognise yourself in all these points, you might still be an excellent candidate for the role. We like to think long-term and invest in people's development together with us.As a person we believe you have/are:You are passionate about understanding human behaviour and leading a team by developing and supporting them to be their best. You are also passionate about technology, digital platforms, human ingenuity and uniqueness and love bringing them all together to elevate the experience of our customers and drivers.Your colleagues would describe you as a true leader and a friendly and charismatic person with a good mix of analytical and strategic skills and the ability to energise people. Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

2021-06-28

Lön enligt överenskommelse