Global Management Development Program - Outperformer - Finance
Hilti Svenska AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2023-12-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hilti Svenska AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Who is Hilti?
If you're new to the industry, you might not have heard of us. We provide leading-edge tools, technologies, software and services for the global construction sector. We have a proud heritage, built over 75 years, and a worldwide reputation for pioneering products and exceptional service. With 32,000 people in more than 120 countries, which we're looking to expand, we're a great place for you to show us your worth, step up to new challenges and grow your career.
We regularly win Great Place to Work awards globally. Hilti Sweden is proud to be ranked #1 in Great Place to Work - 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 & 2020.
Job reference: 43010
What's the role?
We're looking for the next generation of high-performing, multi-lingual, post-graduate talents to take our company forward. Hilti Outperformer is a global management development program like no other, with real responsibility from day one.
What do we offer?
Show us what you can do and, in return, we promise you the experience of a lifetime, the opportunity to work internationally, and a fast-track career in global senior management with an unlimited contract. We offer a genuine career advancement, more than 80 % of all leadership roles are filled internally. You'll also take part in some fascinating courses and events: Leadership development program - a comprehensive learning journey with IMD business school in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a qualification from IMD. Business management training - individual training at Hilti. A focus on behavioral profiles, personal strengths, leadership styles and communication skills. Global summit - 4-5 days at our global headquarters in Liechtenstein. A look at the way global business units function, plus soft skills like situational leadership and international teamwork. Social project - 7-8 days 'building a better future'. A hands-on and hugely impactful community project, like our recent house building for displaced refugees in Bosnia.
What does the role involve?
Hilti Outperformer is a two-year program, where you'll quickly be involved in a range of international projects, with lots of exposure to senior management. It's fast paced and testing, but we'll closely coach and mentor you. The program is split into three main stages of work: 12 months as an account manager. You'll get hands-on experience and a deep insight into the core of our business - our customers, products, services and software 2 months on a local accounting project 4 months on a regional financial project in the Manchester Hub 6 months on a strategic financial project outside the Northern Europe Region We want your thirst to learn, courage to challenge and desire to improve things, including yourself.
What you need is:
You've recently graduated, or you're preparing to graduate in 2024, with a Master's degree in Finance or a related subject.
You've spent at least three months, in a professional environment, like an internship, apprenticeship or work experience, or have just started your career and want an opportunity where you can perform well and progress.
You're multilingual - at least fluent in Swedish and at least one other language and you've gained international exposure during your work or studies abroad.
You're curious and committed, a flexible team player with good communication and social skills. You're a global thinker, interested in general management topics, keen for intercultural experiences and opportunities working abroad.
Once you're in the formal process - you will be asked to complete a number of short online assessments and then a telephone interview with our Regional Talent Manager. From there you will attend a first interview with a member of the Swedish leadership team, a day-in-the-life virtual 'field ride' to give you a real feel for the job and finally the assessment centre (11th and 12th March). We'll also pay your expenses if you have to travel to meet us. If you need any support with your application please contact SETeamRecruitment@hilti.com
Application deadline: Friday 26th Januari, 2024 Interviews: January 2024 Assessment Centre to take place in Manchester: 11th and 12th March 2024 Ersättning
x Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2825001.3465567". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hilti Svenska AB
(org.nr 556064-7348), https://www.hilti.se/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8311239