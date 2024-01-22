Global Inbound Coordinator
Hem is a direct-to-consumer design brand challenging the archaic furniture industry on a global scale. Together with vanguard designers and renowned European manufacturers, Hem crafts iconic products for homes and workplaces all around the world - from Alaska to New Zealand.
We are looking for those who have a genuine passion for logistics and who get motivated by finding smart and efficient ways of moving goods from point A to B. The Operations team is now looking for a Global Inbound Coordinator to join the team!
The Job
As a Global Inbound Coordinator you will join a results-driven team that is not satisfied with average and wants to disrupt an industry.
With production all over the world, your main duty will be to handle all inbound shipments within our network, ensuring products arrive in time to our warehouses in both Poland and the US. This position play an important role in Hem's growth journey, being responsible for inbounds comply with import regulations and also making sure our warehouses receive and register our products in a correct and timely manner.
You will work and improve on our existing processes, enable our customer facing teams with information and be the link between Hem's Assortment and Operation teams.
You will also be expected to assist and drive small to big projects, from annual stock takes to labeling projects.
The position is a good fit for you who excels in clear communication in both written and spoken form, is process oriented with an eye for detail, thrives working in an international team, and can balance the fast-paced start-up environment needs with creating and establishing new standards and processes.
General Responsibilities
• Be aware and on top of all Hem's ongoing purchase orders within our ERP system, Microsoft Navision
• Monitor production timeline with Hem suppliers on a weekly basis, proactively making sure purchase orders are ready on time
• Understand purchase order delays and how it affects sales orders
• Ensure inbound shipment follows import regulations and support suppliers if needed (Commercial Invoice, Packing List, Lacey Act, TSCA etc.)
• Communicate delays to sales and customer teams. Own it and find more efficient ways to increase transparency
• Setting up new SKUs and introducing how to handle new products with our warehouses. With help of customs agencies, assign HS codes for products and translation
• Investigating stock differences, understand what causing differences and how to avoid it moving forward. Adjusting stock levels if needed
• Assist with returns, working alongside sales and finance. Ensure stock level is reflected based on type of returns
We are looking for you who:
• Love structure, prioritization, and improving processes to maximize efficiency
• Thrive in a cross-functional international role, working with operations
• Have a bachelor education within Business, Supply Chain, Engineering, or a similar degree
• Have excellent communication skills (in English) - both speaking and in writing
• Gets motivated by new challenges and happily finds creative solutions to daily hurdles
• Data driven and learn new software at ease
As a person, you are hands on, take initiatives and contribute with your own ideas and suggestions to develop and improve current processes. You get motivated by achieving results and enjoy fast progress. You have the ability to handle multiple tasks at the same time and enjoy cooperating with your colleagues spread out over the globe, whilst you can also find comfort in working independently. You are communicative with both internal and external contacts. You always ensure good quality in your work as well as work proactively.
Does this sound like you? Then please tell us what sparks your interest with Hem and the role by applying below!
