Global HR Specialist, External Workforce Management
Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Örebro Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Örebro
2026-07-20
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag i Örebro
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Withcutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and constructionequipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description:If you are a proactive person who is passionate about driving change and making a difference in a fast-paced environment, we invite you to join our dynamic and innovative organization as a Global HR Specialist, External Workforce Management. Apply now and help shape the future of HR processes at Epiroc!
We are currently seeking an additional Global HR Specialist, External Workforce Managment, to join our team. In this role, you will collaborate with Subject Matter Experts in HR and Sourcing to implement a Vendor Management System and drive process improvements and innovation in the area of your responsibility.
Your mission
You will be responsible for implementing the Vendor Management System feature in SuccessFactors/Fieldglass for External Workforce Management in close collaboration with our Global Strategic Sourcing team and other Global Subject Matter Experts. The implementation include both process design, meeting the business needs, and technical settings in Fieldglass and SuccessFactors, securing the solution has a good fit with Epiroc digital HR landscape. Epiroc has since many years implemented SuccessFactors including Employee Central, Talent Acqusition, Performance and Goals, Compensation and recently Onboarding. Last year we activated Position Management.
In this role, you will work together with HR managers and HR business partners at our operational locations as well as with regional specialists and administrators in our Regional Centers of Excellence HR in your area of responsibility. You will act as the Application Manager Business, adhering to the Epiroc application maintenance model, ensuring smooth operation and optimal performance of HR applications.
You will prioritize creating exceptional experiences for our managers, HR, and employees by delivering simple and user-friendly solutions that enhance overall efficiency. Leveraging digitization and agile methodologies will be essential enablers in achieving these efficiencies.
Epiroc HR has an exciting global footprint, and the role is filled with collaboration on a local, regional and global level. We believe in data-driven ways of working and in this role you will be an ambassador for this as well as data analytics.
Your profile
We are seeking a candidate with a Bachelor's degree in a relevant field, such as Business Administration, Human Resources Management, or a related discipline, and a minimum of five years of experience in a similar role. You are a collaborative and effective communicator who can build strong relationships with colleagues and stakeholders across a global organization. With a continuous improvement mindset, you are driven by innovation and enjoy finding better ways of working. You are also able to navigate a variety of situations with professionalism, diplomacy, and sound judgment, helping to drive initiatives forward and achieve successful outcomes.
Other requirements:
Proven experience as a project manager, including the implementation of vendor management systems
Comprehensive knowledge of HR processes, particularly within talent acquisition and master data management
Experience working with cloud-based HR systems, such as SuccessFactors or other cloud-based HR applications, in a global environment
Strong expertise in SAP Fieldglass or other external workforce management systems
Fluency in written and spoken English
Experience as a certified consultant, particularly within SAP Fieldglass and/or SuccessFactors, is considered an advantage
This role offers an exciting opportunity to contribute to the ongoing development and optimization of our HR systems and processes on a global scale.
Location and travel
This position is preferable based in Sweden, however for the right candidate we may consider other locations close to Epiroc offices. Regular travel (2-4 times/year) is expected.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment we review applications continuously and the position may be filled before the application expires. Welcome to apply as soon as possible by registering in our online application system. The last day to apply for this position is 9th August 2026.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "84587-44299573". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
702 25 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Jobbnummer
10006613