Global HR Manager Business Unit Heating Materials within Kanthal Division
2024-07-04
Would you like to have a role with HR responsibilities both in Sweden and globally?
While our current HR manager is taking on a new position within the company it brings an opportunity for a new leader to join our team to continue to drive and bring fresh perspectives into our ambitious HR agenda. We are looking for you who are an experienced and dynamic HR Manager to join our team in Hallstahammar
HR is closely linked to and an enabler for our business strategy execution and you will be crucial in driving the HR strategy to ensure we attract, develop, and retain the talent needed to achieve our business objectives.
Kanthal Division, part of Alleima, is the leading brand within industrial heating technology and resistance materials, is renowned for its innovative and sustainable solutions. Our headquarters are located in Hallstahammar, and we pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative and forward-thinking work environment.
About the role: This role is a combined role where you get the best of all parts of HR - It gives you the opportunity to lead a global and business-oriented HR function in combination with a local and country anchored HR responsibility with a great team of 3 direct reports.
You report to the President of the BU - Linda Johansson, who is as passionate about HR as for our organization and business.
You will be a key member of the BU management team, contributing to the development of our business strategy and strategic initiatives. You will provide HR expertise to support our strategic goals and lead HR programs to meet our current and future needs.
This role involves developing and implementing HR strategies, ensuring compliance, and driving a high-performance culture. With operations in NAFTA, EMEA and ASIA you will have functional responsibility for HR in all geographies as well as you will be the HR manager for Kanthal in Sweden.
Your responsiblity in Sweden relate to all HR work in the legal unit of Hallstahammar as well as being the internal and external HR representative towards market, community, employees, and our personnel funds.
Both the global and the local responsiblilty include core HR processes such as Talent & Succession Management, Performance Management, Diversity & Inclusion, and Resourcing.
You are a member of Division Kanthal Global HR Management team and have access to a collaborative global network with HR Professionals in the Alleima group.
About your team: You will get to develop and be developed by this HR team with high ambitions to deliver good support and service to our organization. They are a set of experienced generalists who need to know a little about most things, or simply dare to solve the situations that arise anyway. Above all, this team values a great deal of cooperation, transparency, flexibility, low prestige, and a positive mindset.
What You Bring: You bring 7-10 years in HR management, with a strong background in implementing HR strategies and leading HR teams. You have a university degree or equivalent in HR, Business Administration, or related field. Preferably you have worked in close-to-business-oriented HR roles, within the industrial sector and in a global setting.
Your Profile: You are a strategic thinker with operational output skills and excellent communication and leadership capabilities. You thrive in dynamic environments and are proficient at managing organizational change. You have a strong understanding of HR policies and strategies, and you are committed to fostering a high-performance culture. You have strong ability to develop interpersonal relationships.
Why Join Us? At Kanthal AB, we believe in fostering an environment where our employees can grow and thrive. We offer a collaborative and innovative work culture, opportunities for professional development, and the chance to be part of some of the world's most exciting industrial projects.
How to Apply: If you are ready to take on this challenging and rewarding role, please submit your application by 2024-08-25. We look forward to welcoming a new member to our team who is as passionate about HR and our mission as we are.
Contact: If you have any questions please contact Linda Johansson, recruiting manager, linda.johansson@kanthal.com
or Hanna Edberg Flodin, HR, hanna.edberg_flodin@kanthal.com
Kanthal AB is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
