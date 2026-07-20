Global HR Business Partner to Sobi
Clevry Sweden AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-20
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, Sundbyberg
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About Sobi
Sobi is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with rare diseases, primarily in hematology and immunology. In hematology, Sobi is a leader in Sweden, particularly in hemophilia care, striving to optimize treatment and support patients. In immunology, the company provides innovative treatments for rare immunological diseases with high unmet medical need. Sobi has expertise across the entire drug process, from clinical research to distribution. With a global headquarters in Stockholm, the company is present in over 30 countries and delivers treatments to patients in more than 70 countries, aiming to continue expanding.
Are you an experienced HR professional with a passion for partnering with leaders, driving organizational change, and shaping people strategies in a global environment? Sobi is looking for an accomplished Global HR Business Partner to join the People & Communication team on a 12-month maternity leave cover.
About the Role
In this role, you will act as a trusted advisor to leaders and employees, helping to align People & Culture initiatives with business objectives while supporting a dynamic and international organization. As a Global HR Business Partner, you will play a key role in driving Sobi's People & Communication agenda across corporate and functional teams. You will collaborate closely with business leaders and global stakeholders to ensure effective people strategies, organizational development, and employee engagement initiatives.
Key Responsibilities
Partner with leaders to align People & Culture priorities with business goals and organizational strategy
Lead and support HR initiatives, transformation projects, and change management programs
Provide strategic guidance on workforce planning, talent management, performance, and employee development
Analyze HR data, identify trends, and provide actionable recommendations
Act as an ambassador for HR processes, systems, and employee lifecycle activities
Coach and support managers and employees on people-related matters
Collaborate across functions and geographies to continuously improve HR practices
Contribute to the development and success of the global People & Communication team
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field
Minimum 5 years of HR experience, preferably within global or multinational organizations
Experience partnering with business leaders on strategic HR matters
Experience leading HR initiatives, organizational development, or change management projects
Fluent English, both written and spoken
Your Profile
To thrive in this role, you are a proactive and business-oriented HR professional who enjoys working closely with leaders to create meaningful business impact through people. You are comfortable navigating change, managing multiple priorities, and building strong relationships across functions and cultures. With a collaborative mindset and excellent communication skills, you easily establish trust and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization. You are analytical and data-driven in your approach, while also bringing a pragmatic and solution-oriented mindset to your work. Most importantly, you are passionate about developing people, supporting leaders, and contributing to an inclusive, high-performing culture.
Location: Stockholm
Start: August 3, 2026
End: August 1, 2027
Workload: 100% Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Clevry Sweden AB
(org.nr 556723-0486), https://www.sobi.com/en
Norra Stationsgatan 93A (visa karta
)
113 64 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sobi Jobbnummer
10007782