Global HR Business Partner
Academic Work Sweden AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join a leading international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Our client offers a mission-driven culture where innovative treatments meet strategic HR excellence.
About the role
This is a parental leave cover where you will provide strategic HR guidance and support for corporate and functional teams. You will play a key role in driving the People & Communication agenda in a collaborative, global environment.
You are offered
You will have the opportunity to work in a highly competitive and innovative industry, contributing to meaningful work that impacts patients globally while developing your career in a strategic HR capacity.
Work tasks
The role involves acting as a strategic partner to leadership, managing HR projects, and overseeing the employee lifecycle to align human resources with global business objectives.
Partner with leaders to align People & Culture priorities with business goals
Lead HR initiatives and change management programs
Provide strategic guidance on workforce planning, talent, and development
Analyze HR data to provide insights and recommend actions
Act as an ambassador for HR processes across the employee lifecycle
Coach and support leaders and employees within the organization
Collaborate cross-functionally and globally to enhance HR practices
We are looking for
Bachelor's degree in HR, Business, or a related field
Advanced HR experience, preferably within global environments
Strong skills in project management, communication, and facilitation
Data-driven mindset and proficiency in HR technology
Intercultural awareness and the ability to navigate change
It is meritorious if you have
Previous experience within the biopharmaceutical or life sciences industry
Experience leading large-scale organizational change initiatives
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Change oriented
Supportive
Goal oriented
Social
Respectful
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "O850N9". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10009114