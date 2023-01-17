Global Head of Procurement
2023-01-17
The role
As Global Head of Procurement you'll be at the center of the powershift. You'll manage a team of category managers, procurement analyst, procurement coordinator and report to our CSCO Richard (https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-ahlebrand-63731a24/)
(he won't mind if you stalk him a bit). All working to actively drive and lead the development of the global procurement process.
Besides working closely with other global teams such as the logistics and planning function, the department also support our markets and their local supply chain organisations to ensure a good balance between supply and demand at best possible cost. This function is the backbone of enabling a good service level to our internal and external customers and together we all aim to create a customer and data driven supply chain.
What else? Well, here's a good old bulletpoint list to learn more about the role:
• Lead and coach the global procurement department
• Negotiate global supplier contracts
• Develop and maintain an efficient global supplier base
• Drive and steer the Category Management Process
• Establish relevant KPI's
• Budget responsibility and planning of staff
• Lead (and take part in) development projects in related areas
• Be an active player in the Global Supply Chain Management team
Are we a match?
We are a value driven company, meaning we focus a lot on who you are and that you can stand by our values. But for this position, we also need someone with experience, preferably 5+ years' of leading a procurement function. Besides that we'll also look for someone with:
• Experience from working with both an international scope and supplier base
• Skills in developing category management processes
• The ability to coach and develop a growing organization
• A self-driven approach with clear improvement focus
• A data driven mindset and like to measure and follow up result
• Educational background from university
• Knowledge in Microsoft Business Central (not a must, but a plus)
Application
Join us in the powershift towards a sustainable future! Easy apply with your Linkedin-profile as a soon as possible. We do not require a traditional CV or cover letter.
Diversity & Inclusion
Svea Solar believes that a diverse workplace leads to the creativity that's necessary for the industry to keep on growing in a sustainable & innovative way. We welcome new co-workers from different backgrounds and experiences to represent the diversity of our community and customers.
Background check
We conduct background checks via Verifiera on all final candidates to ensure that all the candidates being considered for employment has a background that is compatible with Svea Solar's core values.
Read more about Svea Solar: https://sveasolar.com/se/
