Global Head of Customer Engagement
Adecco Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-24
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Are you a customer-centric leader with a passion for driving exceptional experiences?
As Interim Global Head of Customer Engagement, you will play a key role in shaping and driving global strategies for customer communication and support. In this role, you combine strategic leadership with hands-on execution in a dynamic, international environment.
About the role:
In this position, you will be part of the Customer Experience leadership team and take ownership of our clients global Customer Engagement agenda. You will work closely with internal teams and markets worldwide to ensure a consistent, efficient, and customer-focused experience.
You will lead specialist teams within customer communication and support, while ensuring the right structures, processes, and operational conditions are in place to deliver high-quality results.
This is a consultancy assignment running from April 1st, 2026, until December 31st, 2026.
Key responsibilities:
You will have both a strategic and operational role, where you will:
• Lead and develop our client 's global Customer Engagement strategy
• Ensure delivery on OKRs and key strategic priorities
• Drive customer communication and support strategies on a global level
• Oversee market governance, performance, and alignment
• Lead specialist teams within customer communication and support
You will also:
• Ensure effective operational frameworks and ways of working
• Manage and optimize the Customer Engagement budget
• Drive initiatives to improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and efficiency
• Handle escalations and areas related to goodwill and buybacks
Qualifications:
We are looking for a confident and experienced leader with a strong customer focus and the ability to drive change in a global organization.
• Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Communication, Customer Experience, or a related field
• 5-7+ years of experience in Customer Engagement, CX, customer support, or similar areas
• Minimum 3 years of people management experience
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Experience working in an international and matrix organization
Additional requirements:
To succeed in this role, you are:
• A strong and inspiring leader who can engage and guide teams
• Strategic yet hands-on in your approach
• Comfortable handling complex situations and making decisions under pressure
• Able to manage sensitive information with a high level of integrity
It is considered a plus if you have experience in:
• Contact center operations and KPI-driven environments
• Handling escalated customer cases
• Working in fast-paced or high-pressure environments
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability.
Contact details
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Jemima Hammarström at jemima.hammarstrom@adecco.se
.
If your question concerns registration, please contact Adecco Candidate Support via email: info@adecco.se
.
Please use the application form on our website to submit your application.
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se Kontakt
Business Manager
Jemima Hammarström Jemima.Hammarstrom@adecco.se Jobbnummer
9816190