Global Finance Process Owner - Order-to-Cash (OTC) - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Bankjobb i Göteborg
Global Finance Process Owner - Order-to-Cash (OTC)
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13
Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What do we offer
We are looking for a Global Finance Process Owner - Order-to-Cash that can govern order to cash (OTC) processes and develop process strategies which following the business ambitions of the company.
The global automotive industry is changing, and Volvo Cars wants to lead that change - in safety, connectivity, electrification and autonomous drive technology. By the middle of this decade the aim is that global sales will have moved fully into electric cars and that half of the revenue will come from the direct consumer business. This will be a very big transformation in many dimensions and OTC is a crucial part in the transformation journey.
Together with the full team of Group Business Process Development you will be important in building the future capabilities connecting the business operations with the financial steering and performance using digital tools.
You will act as a transformation engine and will have the ability to develop the role as well as develop yourself in a business moving fast and identifies new opportunities at the same time. You will work with a network cross the globe.
What you will do
* Build and execute Process Governance Framework
* Governance of process development and improvement in line with overall company strategy and digital strategy
* Build a global stakeholder network as well as process network
* Establish and communicate a clear vision
* Develop the process strategy and translate strategy into operational goals, objectives, and process roadmaps
* Have a holistic view on mega process with a finance process focus
You and your skills
You have University degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance or similar. Together with that you have extended experience within finance and more specific in managing consumer business order to cash. Process Management, development and leading in change, are within your proven experience, as well as you are fluent in English.
You on a more detailed and personal level
You have a strategic mindset, a deep understanding of business values and a broad financial background. Also, you have a good understanding of value chain and end to end process perspective.
Proven ability to convert business and operational needs into processes requirements is essential, together with your understanding of the value of digitalization and automation as the enabler to realize the full value potential. When it comes to new business, you are creative and can search new possibilities. We are looking for you that understands that objectives are good and execution is everything.
To succeed you would need strong communication skills and enjoy working in networks and with stakeholder management. You are skilled in navigating within an organization with strong ambitions and able to find new ways of leading change.
How to learn more and apply
If you have any questions about the position please contact hiring manager Yili Shen at yili.shen@volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact senior recruiter Malin Westman at malin.westman@volvocars.com.
Kindly register your application in English as soon as possible but no later than April 25th. Please note, due to GDPR we cannot accept application through E-mail.
#LI-MW2
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5689419
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13
Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What do we offer
We are looking for a Global Finance Process Owner - Order-to-Cash that can govern order to cash (OTC) processes and develop process strategies which following the business ambitions of the company.
The global automotive industry is changing, and Volvo Cars wants to lead that change - in safety, connectivity, electrification and autonomous drive technology. By the middle of this decade the aim is that global sales will have moved fully into electric cars and that half of the revenue will come from the direct consumer business. This will be a very big transformation in many dimensions and OTC is a crucial part in the transformation journey.
Together with the full team of Group Business Process Development you will be important in building the future capabilities connecting the business operations with the financial steering and performance using digital tools.
You will act as a transformation engine and will have the ability to develop the role as well as develop yourself in a business moving fast and identifies new opportunities at the same time. You will work with a network cross the globe.
What you will do
* Build and execute Process Governance Framework
* Governance of process development and improvement in line with overall company strategy and digital strategy
* Build a global stakeholder network as well as process network
* Establish and communicate a clear vision
* Develop the process strategy and translate strategy into operational goals, objectives, and process roadmaps
* Have a holistic view on mega process with a finance process focus
You and your skills
You have University degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance or similar. Together with that you have extended experience within finance and more specific in managing consumer business order to cash. Process Management, development and leading in change, are within your proven experience, as well as you are fluent in English.
You on a more detailed and personal level
You have a strategic mindset, a deep understanding of business values and a broad financial background. Also, you have a good understanding of value chain and end to end process perspective.
Proven ability to convert business and operational needs into processes requirements is essential, together with your understanding of the value of digitalization and automation as the enabler to realize the full value potential. When it comes to new business, you are creative and can search new possibilities. We are looking for you that understands that objectives are good and execution is everything.
To succeed you would need strong communication skills and enjoy working in networks and with stakeholder management. You are skilled in navigating within an organization with strong ambitions and able to find new ways of leading change.
How to learn more and apply
If you have any questions about the position please contact hiring manager Yili Shen at yili.shen@volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact senior recruiter Malin Westman at malin.westman@volvocars.com.
Kindly register your application in English as soon as possible but no later than April 25th. Please note, due to GDPR we cannot accept application through E-mail.
#LI-MW2
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Undefined
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Volvo Personvagnar AB
Jobbnummer
5689419