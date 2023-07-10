Global Engineering Manager Electrical design and AC Protection and Control
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-07-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Hitachi Energy is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation
The HVDC market for large scale offshore wind is booming as an enabler in the energy transitions. In these projects, we have a larger scope of automation systems compared to on shore HVDC. To meet these requirements, we are forming a new and dedicated engineering department with a focus on Automation; overall SCADA and HMI systems, IT/OT infrastructure, cyber security, telecom systems and electrical design. We are looking for people with long experience in industrial or electrical automation systems, both managers, specialists and engineers to work on tenders and projects together with our external sub-supplier partners.
As a Global Engineering Manager, you will lead a team of engineers in tenders and execution projects to define and deliver Substation Automation (SA) and Control and Protection systems for AC substations primarily for offshore HVDC systems.
You and your team together with our strategic partners will work with our customers to understand their needs and specifications and convert that into innovative and cost-efficient technical solutions well integrated with the overall system.
Your deliveries are an integrated part of the overall Automation system within the complete HVDC delivery posing high demands on your and your team's ability to collaborate and interface with many colleagues across our organization. Perform tender and project work depending on workload.
Your responsibilities
Lead your team and ensure delivery of a portfolio of projects on time. Provide direction to the teams with technology, focus on safety, on-time delivery, quality, and margin improvement.
Be a support and share previous experience with the team in your field of Substation Automation and Electrical Design.
Be a driving force to develop and improve the current technical solutions and have a close collaboration with the rest of organization to create the best fit both regarding function and cost.
Secure that your teams are engaged in the sales process in feeds and tenders and that the interfaces to the tender team, customer, and partners are well working. Review and challenge cost estimates.
Ensure that project and engineering teams are adequately resourced, developed, and equipped to meet needs.
Create and implement plans to ensure that business risks are identified and managed, and opportunities maximized.
Collaborate with the Supply Chain function (SCM) to ensure that correct suppliers' services are available and correctly contractually sources to support the engineering execution.
Facilitate best practice sharing within the teams and across the projects.
Initiate and drive continuous improvement activities. Develop, implement, and improve relevant documented processes, policies, and procedures to improve effectiveness across the engineering function and the external interfaces.
Ensure that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed. Guide, motivate, coach, and develop employees reporting directly and indirectly.
Create financial plans and budget estimates for units and projects. Sign off on tender costs. Oversee adherence to these plans and estimates.
Your background
You have several of years of management experience leading technical teams
You have a solid technical background in electrical design of Substation Automation and Protection and Control systems
You have practical experience of design as well as documented field and commissioning experience
You have lead organizations working extensively with sub-suppliers and partners for deliveries
As a person you are goal-oriented and with a leadership style that allows your teams to perform independently
You are a good communicator and strong in building internal and external relationships
You hold a university degree in electrical or similar
You are proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will need to communicate with people from all over the world. Swedish is a plus
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Welcome to apply before 14th of August! Due to summer holidays, there might be a delay in the recruitment process. However, we will contact all candidates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!
Recruiting Manager Stefan Johansson, +46 (10) 7380751, stefan.e.johansson@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Aquisition Partner Johanna Laiv, Johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 40,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi Energy balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7954314