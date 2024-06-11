Global Distribution Coordinator to pharmaceutical company!
2024-06-11
Do you want to work with customer contact in a versatile and coordinating position? Do you see order handling within an international pharmaceutical company as an exciting next step in your career? Here you are offered the opportunity to work in a committed team at a workplace that can save lives! Submit your application today, we work with an ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As Global Distribution Coordinator are an important team player in a critical part of the supply chain to the customer, where you are responsible for the order management process and that deliveries of medicines reach the customer at the right time and with the right documentation. You will be the link between customers and internal functions, and collaborate mostly with internally functions, mainly E2E supply planning, the quality department and finance. Externally, you act as a coordinator for the central and local warehouses, freight forwarders and customers.
This is a consulting assignment. As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consultant offer.
Dina arbetsuppgifter
• Customer Order Coordination
• Order taking, batch reservation, Pick and Pack triggering at our central warehouse, booking transports, creating export/import documentations, shipment tracking, returns, problem solving and invoicing
• Customer qualification, setup and maintenance
• Continuous Improvements to secure development and robustness of their processes, preparing the company's growth
• Participate in various digitization initiatives
• Month-End sales and stock reconciliation
• Serial number Alerts monitoring (FMD)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Education within vocational training or from university with focus on supply chain, logistics, export administration and/or business economics
• Administrative Work experience
• Good computer skills, especially in Excel and Word
• Good knowledge of English, both orally and in writing
Merits
• Working experience within logistics and/or customer service and worked in ERP systems
• Experience from the pharmaceutical Industry
• Education and/or experience in international trading, financial transactions and LEAN
• Internal training will be provided, but experience in GxP regulated environment is an advantage.
• Knowledge in Swedish, both orally and in writing
As a person you are:
• Structured and thorough
• Communicative
• Problem Solving and self-reliant
As a person we believe you are a team player, structured and professional and have a genuine customer service mindset. You appreciate and value working towards a number of different contact interfaces internal as well as external. We seek you who have good cooperation and communication skills, ability to prioritize and have a burning interest in solving problems and delivering results.
Other information:
Start date: August
Work extent: Full time, 6 months with a possibility of extension
Location: Stockholm
Vår rekryteringsprocess
Denna rekryteringsprocess hanteras av Academic Work och vår kunds önskemål är att alla frågor rörande tjänsten skickas till Academic Work.
Vi tillämpar löpande urval och kommer plocka ner annonsen när tillräckligt många kandidater har nått slutskedet i rekryteringsprocessen. Rekryteringsprocessen innehåller två urvalstest: ett personlighetstest och ett test i kognitiv förmåga. Testerna är ett verktyg för att kunna hitta den kandidat med högst potential för tjänsten samt främja jämlikhet, mångfald och en rättvis rekryteringsprocess. Ersättning
