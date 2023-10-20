Global Distribution Coordinator
Sobi offers the opportunity to work at an international pharmaceutical company focused on specialty pharmaceuticals meeting the high medical needs of rare disease patients and providing treatment and services to them. Our employees come from a variety of backgrounds within research, healthcare, industry and the academic sphere.
Role and Function:
Do you want to make a difference? On a day to day basis contributing to patients around the world get their treatments? We are looking for a Global Distribution Coordinator to our team of nine devoted members. You will be an important player securing that our products arrive safely to our customers, in right time and with right documentation enabling it reaches the patients in need. You will be located in Sobi HQ in Solna, Sweden and part of the Global Supply Chain Operations. The distribution network includes our central warehouse in Netherlands and eighteen local warehouses throughout Europe, US, Canada and Australia.
Key Responsibilities:
Customer Order Coordination - includes Order taking, batch reservation, Pick and Pack triggering at our central warehouse, booking transports, creating export/import documentations, shipment tracking, returns, problem solving and invoicing.
Customer qualification and setup
Month-End sales- and stock reconciliation
Continuous Process Improvements to secure development and robustness of our processes, preparing Sobi growth
Pre-wholesale management incl. KPIs monitoring
Quality Assurance activities (NC/ CAPA, Quality Plans, Serial Number Alerts)
Qualifications:
Education within vocational training or from university with focus on supply chain, logistics, export administration and/or business economics
Working experience within logistics and/or customer service. Preferably within pharmaceutical industry
Experience in working with ERP systems, MS Office and TEAMs
Our responsibility area is regulated by Good Distribution Practice (GDP), Financial and Trade compliance. Although you will be provided internal training, earlier experience is meriting.
You do not have any issues in communicating in English (orally or in writing), other languages are merited (especially Swedish)
Personal attributes:
As a person we believe:
• You are a team player, structured, thorough and professional and have a genuine customer service mindset.
• You appreciate and value working towards a number of different contact interfaces internal as well as external.
• You are independent and do not hesitate to take initiative when processes are not working efficiently.
• You who have good cooperation and communication skills, ability to prioritize and have a burning interest in solving problems and delivering results.
• You have strong time management skills; able to plan short/ repetitive, mid and long term due dates. Since we focus heavily on the team's overall composition, we place great emphasis on your personality. Internal training will be provided, but experience in GxP regulated environment is an advantage.
In addition, you must demonstrate behaviors in line with Sobi's core values: Care, Ambition, Urgency, Ownership and Partnership.
