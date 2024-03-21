Global Digitalisation Graduate ERP
Mölnlycke Health Care AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-03-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mölnlycke Health Care AB i Göteborg
Global Digitalisation Graduate Program at Mölnlycke®
IT, Digital Enablement and Global Business Services
Make your next step a big one
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke® is your next step.
Healthcare professionals are struggling to cope with the immense pressure on the healthcare system. The trend to deliver more with less has been increasing for several years. The pace of digitalisation is high and the global digital health market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, as software, hardware and services are incorporated into healthcare.
Mölnlycke aims to be the industry benchmark, creating sustainable, competitive and differentiated value by delivering customer-centric digital solutions. This includes a focus on digital ecosystems, new business models and data-driven healthcare using artificial intelligence, Big Data and analytics. The company will also ensure it has a robust and future proof digital backbone to enable efficient ways of working
When joining our graduate program you'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. Either at the core of the product development or at the foundation that makes it possible. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with a caring, inspiring culture. All that while building a successful career, with real purpose.
Mölnlycke Healthcare invites forward-thinking graduates to embark on a journey - where passion, purpose, courage, and collaboration converge to redefine what's possible in the world of medtech.
Who you are
• Strong interest in digital capabilities in combination with business process development
• Interest in how a company through ERP (SAP) platform can optimise business and support processes.
• Curious drive and willingness to learn and explore
• Analytical and logical skills for solving complex problems
• A humble, self-reflective mindset open to change.
• A structured and independent way of working
• Ability to combine theoretical knowledge with hands-on application
• Excellent communication, networking and collaboration skills
• Strong ability to express your perspective and ideas verbally and inwritten
Education and Experience
• University graduate from 2022-2024, any of the below or a combination:
• M.Sc. Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent
• M.BA Finance, Accounting or equivalent
• Fluency in English spoken and written.
Is this exactly what you're looking for? Or what you didn't know you were looking for? Then let's start up a conversation!
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our
commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity, and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee,
regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging
Programme details
Duration: 19 August 2024 - 30 June 2026
Conditions: Full time permanent position
Location: Gothenburg, at the Mölnlycke® headquarters New headquarter from 2025 in GoCo Health Innovation City, Mölndal.
What is an ERP transformation? Read more here:https://www.sap.com/products/erp/what-is-erp.html?campaigncode=crm-ya22-int-1517075&source=ppc-2nor-google_ads-search-71700000113437292-58700008511299613-s4hana_s4hana-x-x-x&dfa=1&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIjdK36eDBgwMVDpdQBh1w9QKAEAAYASABEgK_F_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
About Mölnlycke®
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there.
Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/career Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-04
E-post: matt.davitt@molnlycke.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mölnlycke Health Care AB
(org.nr 556547-5489)
Gamlestadsvägen 3 C (visa karta
)
402 52 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Mölnlycke Health Care AB Jobbnummer
8558978