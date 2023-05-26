Global Data Quality Expert (725068)
Ericsson AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
Interested in joining the Data Office? Ericsson's Data Office (DO) has developed a data strategy that will empower data users across the company. The data strategy envisions:
Democratize data and break down silos to enable seamless access to a broad data set
Create clear accountability for data and ensure focus on business-relevant use cases
Improve data quality to foster trust and reliability
This vision will be achieved through a data operating model that encompasses processes, roles and responsibilities, technology, tools and ways of working to help translate the data strategy into value creation.
A critical priority for Ericsson is to ensure that high-quality data is available to run our business and meet our customers' needs. The Ericsson Data Office (DO) was established to define a central data strategy and support core data used across Ericsson. The DO works with the Business, Market Areas and Group Functions to deliver an effective operating model to ensure sound management of our data.
To drive this change, we are looking for a highly motivated and determined Global Data Quality Expert who will be responsible for monitoring and reporting company-wide data quality, guiding Data Quality Specialist(s) to support data quality activities in data domains and ensuring compliance to the data quality framework, standards and processes to effectively assure data quality.
What you will do
Drive company-wide data quality improvement and value realization based on business impact from data quality activities
Develop, maintain, improve data quality framework, standards, processes and metrics at company level with support from Data Quality Specialist(s)
Assist in creating data policies and procedures related to data quality along with Data Quality Specialist(s)
Provide guidance to data quality related projects in line with Data Operating Model
Report and bring up maturity level breeches of the realizations of data quality tools, processes and metrics to the Head of Data Office
Drive production of plans and proposals to further improve domains' processes, and way of working to meet the stakeholder needs
Monitor and report data quality levels, issue remediations and controls across Ericsson's data domains
Act as second escalation point when remediation agreements are breeched (after Data Domain Managers)
Define, maintain the global data quality tool requirements with Data Quality Specialist(s) and drive implementation, maintenance of the tool together with IT
Create and update company-wide aggregated data quality visualization along with IT
You will bring
Strong leadership experience in an enterprise or multi-functional role
Good interpersonal communication and persuasion skills
Very strong data quality experience
Solid project management leadership
Experience in performance management metrics
Strong skills in data analytics
Familiarity with data quality issues and processes
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Visit https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/hiring-process
to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and interview process are ongoing. Therefore, send in your application in English as soon as possible.
If you have any further questions, please contact us:
Recruiter: Emelie Bohlin (emelie.bohlin@ericsson.com
)
Hiring manager: In this role you will report to the Head of the Data Office
Location: Sweden or India
Please note that we do not accept applications sent via e-mail
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more at https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers.
Primary country and city: Sweden or India
Req ID: 725068 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7824222