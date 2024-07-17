Global Component Responsible at Electromobility
2024-07-17
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase.
About the role
Join us at the forefront of electromobility as a component owner for High Voltage Junction boxes, where you'll play a crucial role in managing connection points within Volvo's Traction Voltage System. You'll work closely with the electromobility team and collaborate with various departments across Volvo Group Trucks Technology.
As Component owner you will also:
* Drive the development and verification of the High Voltage Junction box together with suppliers.
* Create and follow up technical requirements.
* Create and follow up milestones/timeline.
* Come up with innovative design ideas that makes our hardware more cost effective and efficient.
* Work cross functional with both internal and external supplier teams.
We are looking for...
Someone that likes to work both theoretically with our technical experts, with product development in collaboration with suppliers and hands-on with verification and installation. You like problem solving and you get motivated by the fast pace that is currently in the Electromobility field. It is important that you have the ability to deep-dive into a multitude of technical areas within electromobility and vehicle installation since the High Voltage Junction Box is influenced by many different areas within Electromobility. Since this is a connection point to different components, a key for success is highly communicative person as well as networking skills.
Requirements:
* You have an MSc degree in Electrical & Electronics, Mechatronics engineering, Physics or Mechanical Engineering
* At least 8-10 years of experience in product development
* Technical knowledge in the Electromobility products, systems and components
* Skills in CAD Design (Creo meriting)
* Fluent in both written and verbal English
Why Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - develop exciting products at the forefront of our industry.
So, you want to apply?
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and result-oriented mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match! Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Group Manager (Traction Voltage Power Distribution Center): Robin Magnusson
