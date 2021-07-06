Global Component Responsible - Volvo Business Services AB - Logistikjobb i Göteborg

Volvo Business Services AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg2021-07-06There is now an opportunity for you to join us at Powertrain Engineering to be part of a great team shaping our future products.Global component responsible - Lead EngineerWe are looking for a result-oriented individual with problem solving focus and good ability to adapt to changes. Business acumen, integrity and courage are characteristics that describes you very well.This is us, your new colleaguesWe are a team of nine engineers who work closely with our colleagues in Powertrain Engineering and Electro mobility organizations to develop technologies that are in the forefront. We have the global responsibility for Oil and Crank Case Ventilation systems within Volvo Group Heavy duty engine range. Responsibility for the entire life cycle from advanced engineering to product care. Examples of components within our team are: Oil pumps, oil filter modules, oil coolers, oil filters, engine oils, fluid control valves, coolant housings, crank case ventilations.This is what you will doAs global component owner you will lead the development and integration of new components in fluid systems. The work requires a tight collaboration with system responsible persons and development suppliers but also purchasing, manufacturing, quality and aftermarket.Who are you?We are looking for a self-driven individual with a passion for technology development. You are a team player with excellent communication and cooperation skills. Strong analytical side with an ability to evaluate and set technical directions.Personal qualifications and skillsM.Sc. or equivalent educationMinimum 5 years of engine design engineering experienceKnowledge in die casting technologyExperience in fluid dynamicGood communication skills are essential and an ability to work both independently and in a teamExperience of Volvo Group product development processes and tools is a meritIf you have any questions or want to know more about the role, please get in touch with:Jörgen Ivarsson, Group manager Oil & CCV systems, +46 76 55332792021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-23Volvo Business Services AB5849887