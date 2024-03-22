Global Component Responsible
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Do you share our conviction that the combustion engine will play an important role in the transportation industry for many years to come? Are you thrilled by the opportunity to be part of developing new internal combustion engine technology that will lead to sustainable transportation across the globe? Then take the opportunity and join our team.
Who are we?
The Valvetrain & Auxiliaries group is a part of the Base Engine department in Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) based in Gothenburg. The group has global design and system responsibility for Valvetrain, front-end auxiliaries and starter motor. We are currently a group of 8 people that enjoy spending time together in the office. We believe in an open and honest dialogue and having fun at work!
We are proud product owners and accountable for the lifecycle management of our products, from advanced engineering, through product development into the maintenance phase. On a daily base we cooperate with purchasing, projects, test engineers and suppliers as well as our colleagues at the sites in France, USA, India and Brazil. Our products are used in more than 190 markets and considered to be part of the core business. As an employee at Volvo GTT, you will be offered great educational opportunities and an international environment. Within the department, there are good opportunities to explore various technical areas and progress in your career, whether as a leader in a specific technical domain, project management, or within a line organization. We trust each other and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Our belief is that diversity give the best prerequisites to create a creative and innovative environment. We aim to create diverse groups that include and utilize our different experiences and backgrounds in a good way. Your personality and engagement will be highly appreciated.
Who are you?
You enjoy deep diving into technical details as much as you appreciate the complexity of the entire development cycle. Curiosity drives you, always seeking to improve your knowledge in new areas. Enhancing quality and customer satisfaction on existing products is as crucial to you as developing new ones. You are self-driven, well organized, and comfortable working autonomous, but you prefer being part of a team. Building new relationships comes naturally to you.
* B.Sc. degree or higher in mechanical engineering or similar
* You have solid engine knowledge and several years of experience from product development.
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken
What will you do?
As a Global Component Responsible your role is to lead the development and maintenance of camshafts for all Heavy Duty (HD) engines, regardless of where in the world they are operating. This means maintaining a dialogue with component engineers in our different sites as well as with the purchasing department and suppliers. You will take active part in advance engineering activities, developing new solutions, exploring new materials and production processes. As a GCR you are expected to be networking and maintaining good relations within the Volvo Group as well as with external suppliers, universities and research centres. With time, you will be the go-to expert for camshafts for HD engines.
If you have any questions, please get in touch:
Joachim Johansson, Manager Valvetrain & Aux Systems, phone +46 739 02 32 45
We look forward to receiving your application!
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
