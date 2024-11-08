Global Commodity Lead Buyer to Uddeholm!
2024-11-08
Uddeholm manufactures tool steel that is essential for the products that surround us in everyday life. With a strong commitment to sustainability, they create solutions that benefit both people and the environment, making it possible to keep shaping the world - today and for future generations. They pride themselves on sourcing the highest quality raw materials to support their production and business goals.
We are seeking a Global Commodity Lead Buyer to join the procurement team. The successful candidate will be responsible for the strategic sourcing and procurement of molybdenum, which is an essential alloying element in all products. This commodity is sourced on a global supply market, and since the productions units are also situated on different continents, the role is a clear global position.
Information about the position
Professionals Nord is on behalf of Uddeholms AB, looking for a Global Commodity Lead Buyer. The position refers to a recruitment which means you will be employed directly by our client company. We manage the recruitment process for Uddeholm in the form of selection, interview and presentation to the client.
You are offered
* Opportunities for professional development and career advancement
* Work in a dynamic and collaborative global environment and a chance to make a significant impact on a global scale
* Flexible working arrangements, including potential for remote work
Work tasks/job assignments
You will work closely with the divisional raw material sourcing team, including two other commodity lead buyers and local raw material purchasing team. There will be a direct reporting line to local Purchasing manager, with a dotted reporting line to divisional Global Lead - Raw material sourcing and Sustainable sourcing.
* Lead the creation and execution of global procurement strategies for sourcing of molybdenum, ensuring alignment with company KPI 's, cost efficiency, and quality standards
* Draft, review, and manage contracts with suppliers, ensuring compliance with company policies and legal standards
* Build and maintain strong relationships with global suppliers
* Track and report key performance indicators to measure the effectiveness of the procurement strategies and supplier performance
* Identify potential improvements and steering of corresponding actions incl. new logistic concepts
* Identify and implement cost-saving opportunities without compromising quality or reliability of supply
* Work closely with internal teams (production, R&D, logistics, quality assurance) to understand and define raw material requirements and ensure seamless supply chain operations (availability/price/ESG)
* Support technical departments to define specifications for new materials according to sourcing possibilities
The position involves travel as you will be working in a global market.
We are looking for someone who has
* Bachelor 's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Economics, Engineering, or related field (a Master 's degree or relevant certifications is a plus)
* Professional experience in strategic procurement/business, preferably with a focus on raw materials within a global context
Additional language skills are a plus.
We also believe that your personal qualities are crucial to how well you will thrive in the role. We believe that you have a strong negotiation and communication skills and an excellent skill at problem-solving and being analytical. You do also have an understanding of contract law and experience in managing contracts and ability to work independently and as part of a global, cross-functional team.
START: April 2025
COVERAGE: Full time
CITY: Hagfors/remote
SELECTION: Ongoing
CONTACT: Rebecka Permestam, rebecka.permestam@pn.se
