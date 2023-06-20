Global Commodity Buyer to GKN in Trollhättan
Sigma Technology Information AB / Elektronikjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla elektronikjobb i Trollhättan
2023-06-20
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Technology Information AB i Trollhättan
, Lidköping
, Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-06-20Beskrivning av jobbet
GKN Aerospace is one of the world's largest independent first tier suppliers to the global aviation
industry. With over 100 year's aerospace experience, we harness our considerable knowledge and
advanced manufacturing technologies to supply high-value, integrated assemblies in both metallic and composite materials.
This role is based in Trollhättan Sweden and is organized under GKN Engines business line. You will drive the implementation of Commodity Procurement Strategy providing support and guidance for the procurement commodity and management teams. Externally, you will work in close cooperation with our suppliers building the global network of strategic partnership.
You master the art of negotiation and communication empowering others to aim high and work as a
unified team. There are plenty opportunities to learn, grow and develop. Your role will operate with
a high level of autonomy in an exciting, international, cross functional setting within the commodity
of Machining & Fabrications as well as small standard parts (AGS) for GKN Engines business line.
Baskunskaper
Essential
• Minimum 3 years of experience from Commodity Management and sourcing.
• Experience in implementing industry leading best practices.
• Project management experience.
• Communication skills - including first class reporting techniques.
• Commercial, negotiation and financial skills.
• Open and honest approach.
Desirable
• University degree or equivalent.
• Commodity experience with 2-3 years in Aerospace industry.
• To have fulfilled senior positions outside of Supply Chain / Procurement within the Aerospace
industry
Vi erbjuder
På Sigma Technology har vi två prioriteringar: våra medarbetare och våra kunder. Sigma Technology sätter dig som konsult i fokus. Vi erbjuder dig goda möjligheter till utveckling och en variation av uppdrag. Vi tycker att det är viktigt att du trivs på jobbet och att vi får ha roligt tillsammans! Vi tror också på långsiktighet och vill därför att du ska trivas hos oss länge! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigma Technology Information AB
(org.nr 556348-3634), https://sigma.se/sv/position/?id=profiler-positions-5305 Arbetsplats
Sigma Technology Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Sigma Technology Information AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7899828