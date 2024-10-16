Global Change Management Process Owner, to Stoneridge in Örebro
2024-10-16
Stoneridge Electronics AB in Örebro is now looking for a Global Change Management Process Owner.
At Stoneridge, we're revolutionizing the automotive, commercial vehicle, agriculture, and off-highway industries. Our technologies are aligned with industry megatrends and are making vehicles intelligent, safer, and more efficient.
About the job
As a Global Change Management Process Owner, you will be responsible for the Global Change Management process and tools. By ensuring and enforcing proper management of the process. You will have Project managers reporting to you.
A typical work week includes meetings with various stakeholders. Lead, follow up and coach your PMO managers with teams in their execution. International travelling might be needed from time to time.
Responsibilities:
Review and update the current change management process.
Implement and follow-up adherence to the process.
Local manager for project managers based in Örebro.
Personal competencies and Qualifications
We believe that the person who will be successful in this role has significant (preferably 5 or more years) experience working in multinational/multicultural/global enterprises.
Furthermore, it is desirable to have a solid understanding of PM discipline and processes, as well as APQP, Tier 1 Automotive development and change processes. Strong drive and focus on results. Organized, structured way of working, ability to take a holistic view still with attention to details. Ability to lead and coach and get things done in cross-functional environments. Prepare relevant data to be able to make difficult decisions. Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, manage tight deadlines, work under pressure. Ability to step into a difficult situation, perform root cause analysis and plan for a way forward quickly.
As the role largely involves collaboration with both customers and internal stakeholders. The ability to provide open communication and be able to collaborate with different personalities and cultures is a great advantage. If there's also an ability to instill a culture of accountability, there is a good chance that we'll be a perfect match.
Requirements for this position is that you have very good knowledge in English, both spoken and written, as our company language is English.
Additional requirements for the role are:
University degree in project management or engineering.
Experienced in MS Project, MS Excel, and data management.
Knowledge of automotive core tools such as PPAP, APQP, DFMEA's.
We offer
A global atmosphere with colleagues all over the globe
Possibilities to grow and develop in a fast-growing, ever-changing environment.
Collective agreement (Teknikavtalet) with occupational pension (ITP), insurance packages e.g.
Wellness allowance
30 days of vacation and flexible working hours
About the employment
Type of employment: Permanent position
Scope: Full-time employment
Salary: Monthly salary
Location: Örebro
How to apply:
Please apply with your resumé and cover letter, written in english
