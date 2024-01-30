Global Category Senior Manager, Electrification
Cargotec Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ljungby Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ljungby
2024-01-30
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cargotec Sweden AB i Ljungby
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Markaryd
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to make your next move count? With us, you can.
Are you ready to take the helm and lead a revolution in the world of electrification? We're on the lookout for a visionary Global Category Senior Manager, Electrification to shape the destiny of our Global Electrification category! This role isn't just a job; it's a chance to sculpt the future of energy across multiple divisions worldwide.
In this pivotal role you will lead the global category including the coordination work of the cross functional team located in divisions that co-creates and Implements the Global Category Strategy. You will also drive the category strategy and translate business strategy into an aligned one incorporating the Kalmar, Divisions, Operations and Sourcing strategies into the category strategy and drive the strategy across divisions globally.
The Category leader will create synergies and drive sustainability and decarbonisation improvements among divisions through the category strategy in order to maximize total acquisition cost together with sustainable and operational performance across Kalmar to secure benchmark total cost of ownership as well as driving profitability and growth.
Through Category Leadership you will drive:
Leading new thinking and approaches to category vision and leadership that delivers continual
growth, customer satisfaction, return on investment and solutions for customers, divisions and suppliers
Bringing Category analytical discipline, innovation, disruptive technology, new business opportunities, process improvement, and cost efficiencies
Providing insight to the business division(s), R&D, & Operations on how to best develop and leverage Supplier capabilities for the organization(s)
Leading change for the organization to continuously adapt to a dynamic business environment, organizational challenges and ever-changing priorities.
This is a fully remote position with location Ljungby or Gothenburg, Sweden and worldwide travel is required.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Develop, drive and implement the Kalmar Global Category Strategy incorporating all requirements from key stakeholders
Align category strategy with sourcing, supply chain, MAU, R&D and business requirements
Strategic Supplier Selection coordination aligned with the Category Strategy and sourcing governance models
Support New Technology development through suppliers
Drive supplier KPI's including Quality, Delivery and Cost
Incorporate sustainability into strategy
Assure warranty coverage and claim suppliers
Lead Supplier Relationship Management
Assess Supplier Qualification
Attain Category Market Intelligence and share with the businesses
Proactively identify risks and develop mitigating activities to reduce exposure
Optimize the supply base
Optimize the Global Category footprint
Negotiate and then implement Supplier agreements based on cross functional team identified requirements
Reduce Working Capital
Support services Strategy Execution including branding to increase capture rate and spare part revenues
Deliver yearly cost reduction and performance targets aligned with Kalmar target objectives.
What you'll need to succeed
Education
Bachelors degree in Supply Chain Management or Engineering, MBA preferred.
Qualifications
At least 8 years of experience in Procurement, Strategic Sourcing, and Supply Management
Sourcing experience with Electrification components, systems, modules.
Skills
Strong Negotiation and relationship building skills
Successful collaboration with key stakeholders and ability to maintain relationships at the executive level
Strong presentation and writing skills
Ability to gather relevant information systematically; consider a broad range of issues or factors; grasp complexities and perceive the relationship among problems or issues; seek input from others
Build an effective team committed to organizational goals; foster collaboration among team members
Demonstrate resourcefulness to effectively leverage and focus resources across organizational/geographic boundaries.
Knowledge
Full understanding of cost breakdowns
Understanding of the supply chain and cost drivers for the category
Knowledge of Strategy building and implementation.
Experience
Management experience gained in a large multinational company with a matrix organizational structure essential
Budget and business plan development and implementation
Extensive experience in working with global teams and executing manufacturing/sourcing transfers is necessary.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
You will have flexible working hours and remote work.
At Kalmar, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Bartosz Jurkiewicz, VP Sourcing, by email at bartosz.jurkiewicz@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cargotec Sweden AB
(org.nr 556014-5418), https://www.kalmarglobal.se/
Movägen 1 (visa karta
)
341 32 LJUNGBY Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Cargotec Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8429650