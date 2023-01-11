Global Category Manager (Weldments)
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Kalmar Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Kalmar
2023-01-11
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Kalmar
, Askersund
, Kumla
, Göteborg
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join our team
Do you have the courage to challenge the 'status quo'?
Are you seeking an opportunity with global responsibilities?
Do you have deep knowledge of the weldments category?
Then this might be your next role!
The Tools & Attachments division (TLD) develops, manufactures, and markets tools for rock drilling and ground support, as well as hydraulic attachment tools. The products are used for rock excavation, mining, ground support, construction, demolition, and recycling. The division also provides related services. It has production facilities on six continents, including major facilities in Sweden, South Africa, and Germany.
Your mission
As a Global Category Manager (Weldments) you will play an important part in shaping our future by building and restructuring our supplier base to have reliable and capable partners for further development. You will be responsible for supplier sourcing, negotiations, contracting and supplier performance management. You will negotiate and manage supplier purchasing contracts in all regions and work closely with global, divisional and local teams to implement both category and operations strategies.
You will develop and execute a Global Category Strategy for all regions, review both economic and market trends and advise the businesses on the best sourcing initiatives for assigned categories. You will be responsible for your category results, for managing relationships with suppliers and internal key stakeholders and ensuring the best purchase price, high level of quality and delivery performance. You will work with internal and external partners to develop our purchased components and products but also improve the Divisional profitability (cost reduction + availability on time).
Your profile
An ideal candidate for this role has a Master's degree in Engineering, Economics, Supply Chain or similar with a minimum of 5 years of professional experience in Sourcing, Supply Chain or Operations. We believe you possess deep knowledge of the weldments category (processes, costs, requirements, supplier base in Europe and other regions) and have strong supplier management skills (including scouting and auditing). You also have a solid experience in cooperation with dispersed sourcing/purchasing teams.
The person we are looking for has strong communication, presentation, negotiation, and data analytical skills. You can manage multiple tasks globally and have demonstrated leadership capabilities. You have expertise in negotiating/interpreting legal terms and conditions and the ability to influence a large and diverse group of stakeholders including Senior Management, Operations, Finance and Supply Chain Management personnel.
This is a global opportunity, therefore fluency in English is necessary. Additional languages are considered a plus.
Location and travel
The location for this role is flexible, with the possibility to be based in any European country. Local terms and conditions will apply. Regular travel will be required (up to 50%).
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. We welcome your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 06.02.2023
For more information contact Recruiting manager Ewa Rajczakowska: ewa.rajczakowska@epiroc.com
or Recruitment specialist Zuzana Kalivodova: zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "66330-41265821". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Zuzana Kalivodova +420 602 185 679 Jobbnummer
7333456