Global Category Manager, Indirect Sourcing
2023-01-24
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Global Category Manager IT - Global Indirect Sourcing
Are you in for a big challenge?
We offer a unique opportunity to be an important part of the Global Indirect Sourcing Team. You will support the development of our new world leading global company.
Global Indirect sourcing program has a mission to optimize Total Value of Ownership (TVO) and to be the Indirect sourcing center of excellence within Epiroc.
Epiroc will further increase the focus on improving the Global Indirect Sourcing organization.
Your mission
Epiroc will further increase the focus on improving the IT area (applications, infrastructure etc.) We are looking for an experienced Global Category Manager with the mission and ambition to develop/build-up and maintain a global key supplier base to improve applications availability, risk mitigation and optimize costs.
You will report to the Global Indirect Sourcing Manager. Daily work will be carried out in close cooperation with Epiroc IT organization and IT Management.
The main mission will be to:
* support the overall Epiroc sourcing strategy and the Epiroc IT strategy in the growth ambition and to achieve a higher efficiency level
* maintain an effective working relationship with Global IT and regional/local companies
* ensure the successful implementation of the sourcing strategy and optimize TVO
* manage RFx processes, sourcing and selection of suppliers in close collaboration with major stakeholders across departments
* review/Renegotiate existing group contracts
* develop/build-up and maintain a global key supplier base
Delivering your mission successfully is crucial to achieve our mission as a strategic value-adding business partner.
Your profile
We require an academic degree, relevant work experience in sourcing and experience of project management. To succeed within this role, we believe you are self-motivated, a proven collaborator, open minded and passionate about building relations. As a person, you are innovative and "dare to think new". You are structured, results-oriented with extensive analytical skills. This position requires very strong communication skills to negotiate with suppliers, work effectively via videoconferences with global team members, work closely with local colleagues and to present performance results to upper management and major stakeholders.
As our corporate language is English, strong written and verbal communication skills in English is required.
Location and travel
The Global Indirect Sourcing Team with highly skilled and motivated employees is located primarily in Sweden. This role is preferably located at one of our Swedish entities, Örebro, Kalmar, Fagersta or Stockholm.
The role might require travelling to some of our key locations in Sweden and abroad.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 23-02-12.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager, Lars-Erik Gustafsson, Global Indirect Sourcing Manager. Telephone: 070-5767633. lars-erik.gustafsson@epiroc.com
.
Other questions, please contact Maria Roseen, Recruitment Specialist. Telephone: 072-1426767. maria.x.roseen@external.epiroc.com
