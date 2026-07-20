Global Category Manager
Aktiebolaget Sandvik Coromant / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Sandviken
2026-07-20
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aktiebolaget Sandvik Coromant i Sandviken
, Östhammar
, Stockholm
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy leading sourcing agendas and taking ownership of strategic supplier relationships at a global level? In this role, you shape category strategies, influence stakeholders across the organization, and ensure long-term value creation through professional sourcing leadership.
Why Sandvik?
At Sandvik Coromant, strategic sourcing drives business success and innovation. In this senior role, you take ownership of IT Services and contribute to key transformation initiatives across the business.
Global impact with cross-functional collaboration
Work in a collaborative and forward-looking sourcing environment
IT transformation and a changing environment have shaped our strategy to support ongoing business-driven changes.
About the job
As Global Category Manager for IT Services, you lead and govern category work, developing and executing strategies that drive value across the organization. You manage sourcing initiatives end-to-end while ensuring implementation, compliance, and long-term impact.
Job responsibilities
Develop, maintain, and govern category strategies within IT Services
Establish IT supplier portfolio and framework for commercial agreements
Lead and manage cross-functional category teams at a strategic level
Create Business plan - Identify, prepare, and lead strategic sourcing projects end-to-end
Negotiate, conclude, and implement supplier contracts
Drive strategic supplier management, including governance and compliance
Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders and suppliers
Location and flexibility
This position is based in Stockholm (Västberga) or Sandviken (Mossvägen) and offers a hybrid setup with home office possibilities.
Your profile
You bring extensive experience in strategic sourcing and category management and feel confident operating in complex, global organizations. A strong commercial mindset enables you to secure maximum value from supplier relationships and drive sustainable outcomes. You navigate senior stakeholder environments with ease and influence decisions effectively.
Your background includes:
Proven ability to IT Sourcing solutions commercially, from demand to negotiation and implementation
Strong capabilities in negotiation, contracting, and supplier management
Experience driving and challange senior stakeholders and working cross-functionally
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish
A relevant academic degree; experience from the manufacturing industry is an advantage
You approach challenges with curiosity and a structured mindset, balancing attention to detail with a broader strategic view. Collaboration comes naturally, and you're comfortable challenging perspectives to achieve the best outcomes while staying open and adaptable. You bring experience from IT sourcing and have an interest in – or experience of – driving AI initiatives into sourcing and business processes.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Peter Törnqvist, hiring manager, at +46 (0)76 818 02 07
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts (Sweden):
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Tanja Benavides
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 9, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0094171.
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to summer vacation, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
We aim for an open and fair recruitment process and use different tools to ensure an objective assessment. Later in the process, you may be invited to complete a personality and logic test.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
AB Sandvik Coromant Jobbnummer
10007105