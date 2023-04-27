Global Category Buyer
2023-04-27
About the position
OUR GOAL is to enable KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE to be competitive in the global marketplace by becoming a second to none global purchasing organization.
We are looking for a Global Category Buyer based in our Swedish / Gothenburg office. The Position holder will oversee approximately 60-80M Euro in spend.
Managing the assigned resources and owning all relevant strategic global purchasing activities for the assigned indirect categories.
The candidate will be actively engaging and executing global and regional contract negotiations, communicate, cooperate with our suppliers and stakeholders and to being the facilitators for solution oriented cross functional teamwork to meet our KA business objectives.
Other activities include development and implementation of category strategies, identify saving opportunities, and lead the supplier review meetings.
This role is very important and will report to the Global Category Director for MET, located in Sweden.
Who are You?
You are a passionate buyer and strong communicator with excellent negotiation skills! With a high level of energy and progressive and innovative ideas.
We want to become a world class, second to none purchasing organization - keep winning and take our successful purchasing team to the next level.
Qualifications
Minimum of 5 years of relevant professional experience in the automotive industry
Expertise in global direct material purchasing and supplier management
Efficient, proactive and a hands-on approach
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
Entrepreneurial mindset
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering and/or Business Management
Business fluent in English written and spoken
What we offer
High paced global environment with endless opportunities
Possibility to influence and make a difference in all aspects of the job
Inspiring and people-oriented leadership
Growth opportunities and career development
Integrity, accountability, creativity, and teamwork
Application / Contact
If this sounds interesting and likely the right challenge for you, we look forward to receiving your application!
Please register your CV/resume and cover letter.
The applications will be handled on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline date.
If you have any questions feel free to reach out to Patrik Diurhuus Lindqvist, Global Category Director MET, +46 72 190 2698, patrik.lindqvist@ka-group.com
