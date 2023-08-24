Global Business Expert - Planning
At Tetra Pak we touch millions of lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT 'S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who wants to work with people like us.
Packaging Solutions - Integrated Supply Chain is responsible for a world class Packaging- and Additional materials Supply Chain. We secure optimum quality and service for our customers at minimum cost.
We are looking for a Global Business Expert, that will provide expertise in the Order Fulfilment Packaging Material (OFPM) Process.
The position is permanent and located in Lund.
What you will do
As our new Global Business Expert, you will be part of a global team of 12 working within Integrated Supply Chain responsible for Global Order Fulfilment Packaging Material (OFPM) Process Performance.
You will focus on
Providing global expertise in the OFPM process and drive development and insight in the future view of OFPM and Digital Supply Chain.
Working closely with a wide net of stakeholders both from business and IT in a global context, driving and participating in business transformation projects.
Supporting regions and local process organisations to solve system issues, driving continuous improvement (in particular through data and technology) and defining learning material requirements.
Maintaining process documentation.
Who you are
We believe that you are a person with a lot of energy and strong drive for results with the ability to deliver on time. To build and maintain relations with stakeholders comes natural to you. You are business oriented and have a strong and recognized informal authority. Technology savvy is your strength, you understand how technology works and how such modern technology and digitalisation (e.g., data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence) can be utilized to enhance productivity and efficiency.
You are a quick learner and are eager to explore all areas within the Order Fulfilment Packaging Material Process. To be successful in this position you have minimum 3 years of OFPM Business Expert experience and deep knowledge in Materials Planning & Replenishment, Production Planning and Capacity Planning. Good knowledge of the Production Process is a plus.
You probably have a University degree within Computer & System Sciences, and you are fluent in English, verbally as well as in writing.
We offer you
Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
Culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our engineering experts drives visible results
Equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, please submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
