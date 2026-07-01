Global Business Development Manager - Smart Electronics Humanoid Robotics
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Nacka Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Nacka
2026-07-01
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag i Nacka
We are looking for a Global Business Development Manager to take a leading role in our journey into humanoid robotics - an emerging and fast-growing field moving from innovation to real-world industrial use.
This is a unique opportunity to step into a space with high uncertainty, high pace, and even higher potential. You will help shape our direction, build key partnerships, and establish a foundation for long-term growth.
If you enjoy exploring new markets, building relationships from the ground up, and turning ideas into business opportunities, this could be your next challenge.
Your role
As Global Business Development Manager – Humanoid Robotics, you will play a central role in establishing our position in this emerging ecosystem. Rather than stepping into an established structure, you will help define it.
You will focus on creating a clear market understanding, building strategic relationships, and driving early commercial success.
Your responsibilities will include:
Build a clear picture of the humanoid robotics landscape, identifying key players, trends, and opportunities
Build and develop strategic relationships with both established and emerging industry players
Define and execute a global market entry and growth strategy
Build and convert a structured commercial pipeline into initial business opportunities
Collaborate with global teams across customer centers, product management, and R&D to ensure alignment and progress
Contribute market insights that may influence future product development and strategic priorities
This is a highly collaborative and outward-facing role with a global scope, combining strategic thinking with hands-on execution.
The role is part of Industrial Technique Business Area's General Industry Division, reporting to Global Segment Manager Smart Electronics, General Industry Marketing.
To succeed, you will need
We believe you are someone who thrives in new situations and enjoys building from scratch. You are comfortable working without a fully defined roadmap and take initiative to create direction.
You bring:
Experience developing and executing market or business strategies, especially in new or evolving environments
Strong ability to understand and map complex ecosystems and stakeholder landscapes
Experience driving commercial growth through partnerships and customer engagement
Ability to translate technical needs into clear business opportunities
You are also someone who:
Has an entrepreneurial mindset and a proactive, solution‐oriented approach
Communicates clearly with both technical and business audiences
Stays curious and wants to learn about emerging technologies and industries
Builds trust and alignment with different stakeholders
Takes ownership and keeps moving forward, even when things are uncertain
Experience in robotics, automation, electronics manufacturing, or similar industries is beneficial but not required.
In return, we offer
You will join a global and collaborative environment where you can make a visible impact from day one. This is a role with a high degree of ownership, where you will influence both strategic direction and commercial execution.
You will work at the forefront of an emerging industry, building something new rather than stepping into an established structure. As the humanoid robotics segment evolves, so will your role - offering opportunities to grow, take on new responsibilities, and help shape future solutions.
We value curiosity, collaboration, and long-term thinking - creating an environment where you can develop, contribute, and make a meaningful difference.
Job location
The location is flexible, with a preference for Stockholm, Sweden, or key hubs in Asia, such as Shenzhen or Shanghai. The role includes international travel.
Contact & other information
Our selection process includes interviews and for some roles skills assessments to gain a deeper insights into your profile. We're eager to get to know you, hear about your skills, and discuss your potential to grow with us.
Please note that we will collect applications throughout the summer and start reviewing them after the vacation period, from August 14. From then on, you can expect to hear from us with feedback.
For more information, please contact:
Hanna Andersson, Talent Acquisition Specialist: hanna.andersson@atlascopco.com
Per Törnberg, Global Segment Manager Electronics: per.tornberg@altascopco.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 15 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Arbetsplats
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB Jobbnummer
9988135