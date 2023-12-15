Global Application Manager Green Hydrogen and Power-to-X
At Alfa Laval, we always go the extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with curious minds. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
Business Unit Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger (BU GPHE) is now looking for a Global Application Manager, responsible for Green Hydrogen and Power-to-X industry.
About the job
As the Alfa Laval expert in green hydrogen and power-to-X, your role covers various responsibilities and requires a multifaceted skill set. You should possess the ability to engage in technical and commercial discussions with colleagues, partners, and customers, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter.
Your support will be crucial to our sales companies as you assist them in selecting, designing, and optimizing plate heat exchanger solutions that align with our customer's specific needs. Staying in touch with the latest industry developments is vital, as you identify opportunities for Alfa Laval within the dynamic landscape.
In addition to your technical expertise, you will be building our commercial offering for a market under full development. You will also actively participate in marketing and communication activities, serving as the face of Alfa Laval in different forums. Your role extends beyond individual tasks to being an integral part of the Alfa Laval Green Hydrogen community, where you will drive your agenda forward.
Recognizing the importance of product development, you will identify needs in this area and provide essential support to ongoing development efforts. You will be at the forefront of initiatives crucial to Alfa Laval's future growth, ensuring the company remains a key player in the green energy landscape.
Who are you?
If you possess a strong business acumen, a commercial mindset, and a robust technical background, we want you! Energize your career by joining our team - we're looking for proactive individuals who are eager to learn and achieve ambitious goals.
As a go-getter with a positive mindset, you thrive on teamwork and hands-on action to deliver outstanding results. Your success story includes effectively managing and boosting technical sales on an international scale in a B2B environment. Your passion for technical sales is evident, driven by your genuine interest in the field.
Equipped with a degree in chemical engineering and a fascination for thermal design and the new energy landscape, you bring a unique set of skills to the table. This pivotal role, situated at the core of our international matrix organization, demands top-notch communication skills in English (both verbal and written). Networking isn't just a skill for you - it's part of your DNA.
Background
The demand for energy and renewable materials has reached unprecedented levels. Industries are currently experiencing a significant transformation revolution by the necessity for more sustainable and energy-efficient methods of production.
Alfa Laval's plate heat exchangers are a key enabler for making this transformation a reality. We have a long history and are the world leader in this field. Still, there is plenty of work to be done though, for which we need more talented and engaged people. Being part of the solution to making this world a better place is a fantastic and exciting position to be in.
What's in it for you?
We believe in diversity and equal career opportunities and encourage people to take charge of their personal development. We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
You are an important part of a strong and fun team based in our headquarters in Lund (Sweden). You enjoy traveling globally, about 20-30 days/year. You will report to the Global Sales Manager.
For more information, please contact:
Isabela Pereira, Talent Acquisition Partner, +46 76 110 95 63
Joris Peeters, Global Sales Manager, +46 709 78 74 70
For Union Information, please Contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
We are looking forward to your application.
