Global Account Manager
2023-07-11
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scanias strategic accounts will play an important role in the transformation of our company. Our portfolio includes the global transport companies, key transport players in different industries but also transport buyers who approach Scania to find sustainable solutions. Our accounts are often at the forefront of the development and challenge us to develop new solutions and business models.
Our assignment is to work in close collaboration with the strategic accounts to deliver concrete CO2 savings and scaling of new technologies. We need these key stakeholders in the transport eco system to achieve our Science Based Targets and we believe that they will grow in importance in the coming years. In addition we continue to develop business with the international fleet customers to achieve growth in volume and EBIT with a global ambition and approach.
The assignment
As a Global Account Manager you have the global responsibility for Scania's business & strategy with a number of strategic partners & fleet customers from a corporate level. Your assignment is to develop Scanias relationship with these customers with the objective of optimizing Scanias EBIT through sales of trucks and services. You are also responsible to drive the shift towards more sustainable Fleets together with your customers and to explore opportunities of business development and new business models. You work in close co-operation with Scania's sales and services companies and you lead a team of experts from various corporate functions to accommodate the needs of your customers.
Your profile
You have an experience of working with end customers in sales or services and you are comfortable in the international business environment. You have experience of complex sales and have excellent influencing and negotiation skills. You have a high degree of responsibility and you are able to deliver account management with a structured and meticulous approach.
Excellent communication skills are required in the interaction with customers and business units. Knowledge of sustainable transports or other relevant areas within sustainability is meriting. You have a university degree in business or engineering.
Working with strategic accounts in this time of transformation is a challenging but very exciting and rewarding assignment. Our work will deliver concrete contributions to the decarbonization of the transport industry and our projects can inspire others to follow. Our team is dynamic, dedicated and determined to deliver world class account management.
Interested? Please help us understand why you should be our next colleague by providing us with your CV and a motivational letter.
For further information, please contact Martin Atle, martin.atle@scania.com
or +46 736 55 25 29
